LSG:54-0(6), LSG vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: LSG On Top With KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (LSG vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: CSK are placed third in the points table with 4 wins in 6 games.
LIVE Score LSG vs CSK In IPL 2024: In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 19 at 7 PM IST. LSG, led by KL Rahul, has won 3 out of 6 matches but suffered a significant loss against KKR in their last outing. CSK, under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy, has won 4 out of 6 games, showcasing solid performances, notably defeating Mumbai Indians in their previous match. Key battles to watch include Quinton de Kock against Mustafizur Rahman, Nicholas Pooran against Matheesha Pathirana, and Shivam Dube against Yash Thakur. Players to watch for LSG include Pooran, de Kock, and Rahul, while CSK's top performers are Dube, Gaikwad, and Daryl Mitchell. The weather forecast suggests no rain interruptions, with a pitch favouring bowlers. LSG's inconsistency in batting is a concern, relying heavily on Pooran's performances, while CSK has demonstrated better teamwork but struggled in away games. The encounter promises an exciting match-up, with both teams aiming for a crucial win to strengthen their position in the tournament.
Follow LIVE Updates From Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Powerplay Finished
Powerplay finished and LSG are on top of this contest with CSK bowlers looking clueless at the moment. De Kock and Rahul get off the PP safely with good amount of runs.
LSG: 54/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Rahul in the groove
KL Rahul looks in fine rhythm at the moment. He is batting on 23 off 13 balls. Tushar Deshpande continues attack for Chennai.
LSG: 36/0 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Chase Begins
LSG begin chase of 177 runs with KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. CSK bring in Deepak Chahar with the new ball to find an early wicket.
LSG: 3/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Dhoni saves CSK
MS Dhoni saves CSK with 28 off 9 balls in the end to get his team to a commendable total. Jadeja scored a helpful fifty when the other CSK batters failed to produce some good knocks.
CSK: 176/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Fifty for Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja completes his fifty with a six. Moeen Ali and Jadeja looking to guide their to a tremendous total in Lucknow tonight.
CSK: 123/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: CSK Need To Push
Chennai Super Kings need to push as they only have runs on the board with just 30 balls left now. Jadeja and Moeen Ali look pretty comfortable knocking a few round and this is not going to work for them right now.
CSK: 105/5 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: CSK In Trouble
Chennai Super Kings in deep trouble as Sameer Rizvi departs for one. Krunal Pandya gets his second wicket and it looks like LSG have a masterplan at work doing brilliantly for them right now.
CSK: 94/5 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: 9 Overs Left
Nine overs left for the Chennai Super Kings with Dube and Jadeja in the middle. LSG have got off to a fine start as their is pressure on the CSK batters to get the run-rate up.
CSK: 87/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Cleaned Up
CSK go three down as Ajinkya Rahane is cleaned up by Krunal Pandya. Going for the big one but misses it completely. LSG have a good grip on this contest now.
CSK: 74/3 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: CSK Bounce back
Chennai bounce back with some much needed runs in the last two overs of the powerplay after losing Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad inside the PP.
CSK: 57/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Big Wicket!
Ruturaj Gaikwad 17 (13) caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Yash Thakur. LSG have got off to a fine start in this contest. Ravindra Jadeja comes in to bat for CSK at number 4 now.
CSK: 42/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Gone!
Rachin Ravindra 0 (1) out bowled by Mohsin Khan. LSG off to a flier as CSK opener departs for a golden duck. Henry and Khan get LSG off to a good start.
CSK: 20/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Here we go!
Action begins in Lucknow as Chennai Super Kings open their batting with Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra. LSG bring in Matt Henry with the new ball.
CSK: 4/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024: Playing 11s
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Toss Report
LSG captain KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Toss Coming Up
The toss for LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match will be coming up shortly. Captains KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad will come out to flip the toss coin at 7 PM (IST) in Lucknow.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Ekana Stadium Ready For Action
Ekana Cricket Stadium is ready for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings taking on the home side against Lucknow Super Giants. We are just moments away from toss time and the action will begin soon.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Mayank Yadav to return?
LSG posted a video on their social media handle of pacer Mayank Yadav bowling at full pace in the nets. He has missed a couple of games due to injury.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: MS Dhoni to bat today?
MS Dhoni walked out in the previous game and smashed 20 off 4 balls helping CSK post a fine total against the Mumbai Indians. Fans in Lucknow would be hoping to see the veteran batter in action tonight as well.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Rachin Ravindra vs Spin
Rachin Ravindra's spin vulnerability, three dismissals in 16 balls, suggests an early introduction of Ravi Bishnoi. KL Rahul's strength against left-arm pace favors LSG against Mustafizur Rahman.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Left-Arm Pacers
In this IPL, Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled against left-arm pacers, averaging just 10.67 with three dismissals. Mohsin Khan becomes a key option for LSG.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK
With adrenaline running high and expectations soaring, tomorrow's clash between LSG and CSK promises to deliver cricketing brilliance, setting the stage for a memorable showdown in IPL 2024.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Playoff Implications
As the tournament progresses, every match becomes crucial. Tomorrow's outcome could significantly impact both teams' standings, adding an extra layer of significance to the encounter.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Pitch Analysis
The bowling-friendly surface at Ekana Cricket Stadium will offer assistance to both pacers and spinners, setting the stage for an intense battle between bat and ball.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Weather Watch
With no rain expected, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate uninterrupted action-packed moments, ensuring an enthralling viewing experience throughout the match.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Home Advantage
LSG will look to capitalize on the familiar conditions at Ekana Cricket Stadium, aiming to secure a crucial win in front of their passionate home crowd.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Key Players to Watch
Nicholas Pooran's big-hitting abilities for LSG and Matheesha Pathirana's lethal bowling spells for CSK are poised to play pivotal roles in shaping tomorrow's outcome.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Bowling Tactics
Mustafizur Rahman's deceptive variations will test LSG's batting prowess, while CSK's Yash Thakur aims to maintain his lethal form, adding an intriguing dimension to the contest.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Explosive Openers
LSG's Quinton de Kock and CSK's Shivam Dube are expected to set the tone with their aggressive batting, promising an exhilarating start to the match.
LIVE IPL 2024 LSG vs CSK: Captains' Dilemma
Tomorrow, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in a battle of leadership strategies, igniting anticipation among cricket enthusiasts.
