KXIP vs RR Live Updates,IPL 2020 Match 50: Steve Smith wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 50 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. Today, KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will face Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

KXIP are currently standing at the fourth place in the IPL 13 points table with six victories from 12 matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are languishing down at the seventh spot in the standings with five wins in hand.

The Punjab franchise will head into the match on the back of their five-match winning streak that saw them beat RCB, MI, DC, SRH and KKR, while Rajasthan are coming into the clash after registering a convincing eight-wicket triumph over the Mumbai Indians.

Notably, Rajasthan Royals swept aside Punjab by four wickets in the previous clash between the two teams this season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27.

The two sides have met each other in a total of 20 matches in the cash-rich league so far, with Rajasthan holding a 11-9 lead over KXIP in the head-to-head record.

Here are the live updates: