KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer vs Sam Curran
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: KKR are ranked 2nd in the points table while PBKS are 9th.
LIVE Score KKR vs PBKS In IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings are in a crucial phase of the IPL, both aiming for 16 points for a top-four finish. KKR's recent struggles at home and Punjab's inconsistent performance add intrigue to their encounter at Eden Gardens. Kings have a chance to exploit KKR's weak top order with their middle-order firepower led by Livingstone and Sharma. The dilemma for Kings lies in choosing between Rabada's pace and Ellis' wicket-taking ability. KKR's strategy may rely on spinners like Chakravarthy to disrupt Kings' batting. Both teams face challenges in selecting their overseas players. Key stats highlight Russell's dominance against Rabada and Curran, while the pitch favours high-scoring games. With both teams vying for crucial points, the encounter promises to be intense. KKR's mindset remains focused on taking one game at a time to overcome challenges.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Full Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Sam Curran(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera