Advertisement
NewsCricket
KKR VS RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Cricket Score, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Vs Faf du Plessis

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (KKR vs RCB) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League 2024: RCB desperate for a win

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 08:24 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KKR vs RCB LIVE Updates.
LIVE Blog

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are desperate for a win. They will try and upset Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their home ground today. Out of seven matches played so far, RCB have won only 1 and if they do not win all of remaining seven games, they will fail to qualify for the playoffs. The task looks difficult but is not impossible. On the other hand, KKR are on a roll, having won 4 out of their six matches played so far. KKR are looking a solid side right now with all departments clicking. Sunil Narine is a huge plus for them as he is not only bowling tight overs in the middle phase of the innings but also giving great starts to KKR with the bat. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and the rest of the RCB batting unit to see how they fare today at Eden Gardens.

Follow LIVE Updates and Score from KKR vs RCB Match Below.

21 April 2024
08:23 AM

KKR vs RCB LIVE Score: Iyer vs Faf

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the KKR vs RCB clash in IPL 2024. KKR aim to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss to RR while RCB desperate or their second win of the season. Keep watching this space for latest updates.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of 29 Naxalites' encounter