Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Cricket Score, IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Vs Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are desperate for a win. They will try and upset Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their home ground today. Out of seven matches played so far, RCB have won only 1 and if they do not win all of remaining seven games, they will fail to qualify for the playoffs. The task looks difficult but is not impossible. On the other hand, KKR are on a roll, having won 4 out of their six matches played so far. KKR are looking a solid side right now with all departments clicking. Sunil Narine is a huge plus for them as he is not only bowling tight overs in the middle phase of the innings but also giving great starts to KKR with the bat. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli and the rest of the RCB batting unit to see how they fare today at Eden Gardens.

