Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 21: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match number 21 of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings which is all set to begin later tonight (October 7) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai Super Kings gave a befitting reply to all the detractors as they hammered Kings XI Punjab by 10-wickets in their last game. Their seasoned openers Shane Watson and Ff du Plessis gave a good account of themselves as they engaged in a mammoth 181-run opening stand, which got their campaign back on track.

After winning the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, CSK had lost three games on the trot with several experts calling them as the ‘Dad’s army’ – a sly dig at the average age of cricketers in the side and the lack of youngsters in it.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have blown hot and cold in the tournament so far. They were beaten by 18-runs in their last outing against Delhi Capitals – whose total of 228 proved too big in the end. KKR have won two matches and lost as many – currently occupying the fourth spot on the points table.

The firepower in their ranks in the form of Andre Russell and skipper Dinesh Karthik have failed to deliver with the bat so far while Pat Cummins, the costliest buy in the last auctions at Rs 15.5 crores, has failed to justify his hefty price tag so far.

Only opener Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan have looked good with the bat so far for two-time champs KKR. The gamble of sending Sunil Narine as the pinch-hitting opener, has not paid off this time around after being immensely successful in the past two seasons. We can witness some changes in the KKR playing XI as they look for much needed consistency and momentum, going into the advanced stages of the tournament.

With both sides being amongst the strongest contenders coming into the tournament, they have up until this point often looked at sixes and sevens but will now come out all guns blazing to stake their claim for the prized IPL 2020 trophy.

It’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings – A battle between two giants of the competition.