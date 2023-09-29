AUS: 166-7 (23) | AUS vs NED Warm Up Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Netherlands Need 167 Runs To Win

Live Australia vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match: After Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first, rain played spoilsport in Rajkot and eventually the match was abandoned after hours of waiting. Now, the focus shifts towards the second warm-up which was scheduled to play today - Australia vs Netherlands. Captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against the Dutch.

Netherlands displayed a fine bowling performance in front of a quality batting lineup like - Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell and more. In the end, Australia managed to post a target of 167 runs on the board for Netherlands. Steve Smith, Green and Mitchell Starc were the main run contibutors for the 5-time champions.

