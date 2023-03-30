GT: 90-2 (9.3) | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rajvardhan Hangargekar Takes 2nd Wicket, CSK Bounce Back
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: Chennai Super Kings Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92-run innings helped his side post a challenging total against Gujarat Titans in the opening match of the T20 league on Friday (March 31).
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: Defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Gujarat Titans won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings to bat first in the Match No. 1 of the 16th season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31). Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star of the night for CSK as he scored 92 runs to help his side post 178 runs in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya’s GT won the IPL title in their debut season and have an ‘all-win’ record against MS Dhoni’s side so far in the league.
CSK, who won the IPL title for the fourth time in 2021, finished in second of last position in IPL 2022 with just four wins in 14 matches. They have some exciting new additions to their side for IPL 2023, none bigger than England captain Ben Stokes.
The Titans are missing the services of David Miller for the first match, as he is busy with South African national duty. But they have exciting new additions this season as well with former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson joining the team with Odean Smith and Josh Little.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Sudharsan Departs
Sai Sudharsan is dismissed by RS Hangargekar, caught by Dhoni. It was a soft dismissal as Hangargekar bowled a wide-length ball cutter. Sudharsan attempted to cut it and got a faint under-edge, which carried through to Dhoni. Sudharsan had a wry smile on his face, knowing that it would have been a wide had he not played at it. This could be Chennai Super Kings' chance to get back into the game. Sudharsan scored 22 runs off 17 deliveries, including three fours. The official scorecard reads: Sai Sudharsan c Dhoni b RS Hangargekar 22(17) [4s-3].
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Time out
It's time for a Time-Out. The Gujarat Titans' chase is proceeding according to plan, with their Impact Player making a positive impact. Gill, who has had a solid start to the calendar year, appears as confident as ever. However, the Chennai Super Kings need to take a wicket soon if they want to turn things around.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: MS Dhoni Turns Back Clock, Hits Huge Six In Last Over; Video Goes Viral
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: MS Dhoni Becomes First Captain To Use Impact Player, Brings In Tushar Deshpande In Place Of Ambati Rayudu
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson Suffers Nasty Injury, Likely To Be Replaced By Impact Player In GT vs CSK 2nd Innings
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Hangargekar strikes
In his first over, RS Hangargekar dismisses Saha caught by Shivam Dube. Saha attempted a shot away from his body against a short ball, resulting in a top edge that flew towards square third man. Dube sprinted towards his right, kept his eyes on the ball, and completed an impressive catch by diving to his right. Saha awaited the replays on the sidelines, but the catch was confirmed to be clean. The opening partnership has been broken, indicating that more wickets could fall over the next few overs. Saha departs for 25 runs off 16 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. The official scorecard reads: Saha c Shivam Dube b RS Hangargekar 25(16) [4s-2 6s-2].
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: First impact player of IPL
Tushar Deshpande becomes the first Impact Player of IPL 2023, replacing Ambati Rayudu.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Star entry
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: CSK post challenging total
Chennai Super Kings posted a fairly competitive total, but it seems like they could have scored much higher. Despite losing Conway early after being put in to bat, Gaikwad seemed comfortable despite his partner's dismissal. Gaikwad and Moeen Ali dominated the powerplay, but Rashid Khan ended their partnership by dismissing both England all-rounders in his first over. However, Gaikwad continued to score boundaries, including some remarkable sixes. After the second strategic time-out, Gujarat Titans pulled things back, and CSK lost their momentum. Although Gaikwad missed out on his century and Dube and Rayudu failed to accelerate towards the end, Dhoni played a couple of impressive shots. It remains to be seen whether they will be satisfied with the total. The Giants will attempt to chase it down, and we will find out in the second innings in 10 minutes.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Last over and MSD
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Jadeja Departs
Jadeja has been caught by Shankar at deep mid-wicket off Alzarri Joseph's delivery. It was a full-length delivery on the middle and leg, and Jadeja flicked it stylishly. However, he didn't hit it with enough power to clear the boundary. Despite it not being an easy catch, Vijay Shankar stationed near the boundary made it look like one. He reverse-cupped the catch, and Jadeja had to depart after scoring just 1 run off 2 balls.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad Miss Out On 100
Gaikwad has been caught by Shubman Gill off Alzarri Joseph's delivery. Although it was a high full toss, the ball was just below the waist, as confirmed by the third umpire. The ball was dipping in as Gaikwad attempted to hit it towards the fence, but he failed to middle it properly. As a result, Gill managed to take the catch. Gaikwad's impressive innings comes to an end as he departs with a score of 92 runs off 50 balls, including 4 fours and 9 sixes.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Nasty Injury To Kane Williamson
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Rayudu Departs
Rayudu has been bowled out by Joshua Little. Rayudu charged forward to slog the ball, but the slower off-cutter deceived him. He attempted to swing the bat down the ground but missed the ball completely, resulting in it crashing into the stumps. Rayudu's score was 12 runs off 12 balls, including 1 six.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: It's Raining Sixes!
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Gaikwad Hits Fifty
Gaikwad hits a six off Alzarri Joseph's delivery, bringing up his fifty off just 23 balls. The crowd and his CSK teammates cheer in excitement. Joseph bowled a back-of-a-length delivery around waist height, but Gaikwad stood tall and pulled the ball with immense power right off the middle of the bat. The ball sailed deep into the stands over the square leg area.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Huge blow for CSK, Ben Stokes out
Stokes has been caught by Saha off Rashid Khan's delivery, and there was a clear edge. The umpire raised his finger to signal the dismissal. Stokes misread the length of the ball and went back to play a leg-break that he should have been moving forward for. The delivery was pushed through flat just outside off, and Stokes attempted to punch it through cover, but it skidded through sharply, resulting in a nick that was taken by the keeper. Saha displayed yet another impressive catch behind the stumps. Stokes scored 7 runs off 6 balls, including 1 four.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Rashid Khan Strikes
Moeen Ali has been caught by Saha off Rashid Khan's delivery. Moeen attempted to hit the ball over extra cover with a powerful swing but ended up edging it behind. Saha managed to hold onto the ball, although it was a close call. Rashid successfully retaliated after Moeen's boundary on the previous delivery. Moeen's score was 23 runs off 17 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: This is how Shami got his first wicket
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Shami Strikes
Conway has been bowled out by Shami to give him his 100th IPL wicket. Shami bowled a brilliant delivery, pitching the ball full and fast from around the wicket with a slant. Conway attempted a very loose drive, failing to move his front foot, which allowed the ball to sharply nip in and pass through the gap between bat and pad. The ball went on to hit the middle and off stumps, resulting in Conway's dismissal. The final score for Conway was 1 run off 6 balls.
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Probable Impact Players List
Gujarat Titans Subs: B Sai Sudharsan, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, KS Bharat
Chennai Super Kings Subs: Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Both team captains at the toss
Dhoni: We're also looking to bowl. Looks like a good wicket and I don't think it will change. Don't know if there will be dew because it rained last night. You want to play in front of people. This stadium is twice the capacity of other stadiums. Fantastic atmosphere. The preparation was good. We assembled quite early. It's a luxury to have (an impact player). It becomes slightly easy to decide because you can use it at any time. The influence of all-rounder has become slightly less because of the rule.
Pandya: We'll bowl first. It's always good to play here. New start, new season, quite exciting. Almost everyone in the country has got motivation by him (Dhoni). Been a fan and admirer of him. Want boys to enjoy it. The result will take care of itself. It's different - I've left it in the coach. Ashu pa works all night on what needs to be done. I don't know (a combination for today).
GT vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Toss Report
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Pitch Report by Simon Doull
"Looks like a belter of a wicket, there's a bit of grass covering on it, the surface is nice and hard. It has some good pace and bounce in it. The new ball might nip around a bit, so the opening batters will have a little bit of work cut out. The square boundaries are comparatively shorter as compared to the straighter ones. A great cricket surface and the outfield looks magnificent. The batters need to put up a good score on the board."
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: GT's Strength
Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, have a significant advantage as they have not experienced any significant injuries so far. This further strengthens an already well-established team that knows how to win. With a strong core consisting of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami, the team boasts one of the best line-ups in the tournament, with each player well aware of their respective roles. The inclusion of Kane Williamson further adds to the team's experience and quality.
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: CSK's Strength
One of CSK's strengths is the return of MS Dhoni as the captain for the entire season, following a mid-season change last year. Despite concerns about the team's future and a potential succession plan after the failed Ravindra Jadeja experiment, Dhoni's leadership is an X-factor. With a squad personally selected by him, CSK has confidence in their captain's ability to bring out the best in each player, making them a cohesive unit that is more than just the sum of their talents.
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: CSK's Weakness
CSK's weaknesses are evident from their 9th-place finish last season, and their squad appears to have several flaws. Despite a strong top three in Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ben Stokes, their batting lineup lacks confidence. Although Dhoni was exceptional in his prime, it's doubtful that he can consistently perform at that level. The same can be said for Ambati Rayudu, who had a poor 2022 season and has hardly played any cricket in the past year. Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube are the players that CSK will rely heavily on, hoping for a good performance from them.
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: GT's Weakness
One of the primary factors contributing to the success of GT was the outstanding performance of their local players. However, players such as Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Rahul Tewatia, Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi, and R Sai Kishore could face unpredictable challenges that may affect their performances. If their form deteriorates, it could also negatively impact the franchise's prospects.
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Weather in Ahmedabad
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: MS Dhoni As Impact Player
Although there are concerns about MS Dhoni's fitness as he recovers from a knee injury, his potential impact in Chennai Super Kings' opening IPL match against Gujarat Titans should not be underestimated. Despite a decline in his batting performance, he is still regarded as one of the best captains in IPL history. If he is even 80% fit, CSK could rely on him as an impact player during a crucial moment of the game.
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Jadeja to bat up the order: Harbhajan
"One player who I am going to have my eyes on will be Ravindra Jadeja. I want to see what kind of batting he's going to do for CSK. I think he'll be pushed higher up in the batting order. As well as his four overs with the ball (will be key). If you look at world cricket currently, there's no better all-rounder than him. So, I am looking forward to seeing Ravindra Jadeja performing in the IPL," Bhajji told Star Sports.
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
Batters: Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Pandya is a complete player: Anil Kumble
"For a fast bowler to be bowling at that pace and then coming in and batting in whichever situation, we have seen that with Mumbai Indians, he did the finisher's role but last year we saw a different Hardik Pandya, the captain play a different role for Gujarat. In that sense, he's the complete package you'd expect from a player. He reads the game really well, just like MS Dhoni. You can see that in the way he bats and bowls, and also manages his bowling resources."
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Who will be the impact player for GT? Zahir Khan Says This
"If you talk about an impact player, Hardik is the ideal impact player. In the situation where he bats, at number five or six, it is not easy, especially in this format where you have to use the last three or four overs to bat at a particular strike rate, while facing ten to twelve deliveries. That's his specialty. His hand speed is exceptional and for a batter to have that hand speed and catch the ball, very few players can actually do that. Even when bowling, he can bowl at any phase, he is an all-phase bowler which is an asset," Zaheer was quoted as saying by Sports18.
Live IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Just few hours left
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Who will be the Impact Players?
IPL champions Gujarat Titans can use either Abhinav Manohar or Sai Sudarshan from the Indian players in their squad as the Impact Player. MS Dhoni's CSK, on the other hand, could utilise Rajvardhan Hangargekar as the their pick for Impact Player in the opening IPL 2023 match.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni's CSK launch new anthem
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have launched their new 'Whistle Podu' anthem ahead of their IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans. What CSK's new anthem here...
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Ajinkya Rahane reveals how Ben Stokes will be utilised
Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane revealed on the eve of the IPL 2023 match how all-rounder Ben Stokes will be utilised by MS Dhoni's CSK. Stokes was bought for Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.
Read about Ajinkya Rahane's thoughts on Ben Stokes HERE.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami eyes 100th IPL wicket
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami is 1 wicket short of 100 wickets in IPL matches. Shami has 99 wickets in 93 matches at an average of 29.19. Can Shami achieve this feat in the IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings tonight?
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Why David Miller is unavailable for opening match
Gujarat Titans will be missing one of their top batter - David Miller - for the IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings today.
Why David Miller is available for GT vs CSK IPL 2023 opener, read HERE.
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: MS Dhoni close to BIG landmark
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni needs to score 22 more runs to become sixth batter ever to score 5,000 runs in IPL. Suresh Raina is the only former CSK batter with more than 5k runs in IPL - 5,528 runs overall.
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Hear from all IPL 2023 captain
All the captains of IPL 2023 teams, apart from Rohit Sharma and Aiden Markram, are in Ahmedabad before the IPL 2023 opening match. Hear from the IPL 2023 captain HERE...
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar remains top wickettaker in Powerplay overs
Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar is coming back to the IPL having missed the 2022 season. However, Chahar still remains the highest wickettaker in Powerplay overs in the last 5 seasons. Chahar has 42 wickets in 58 innings in IPL powerplay overs.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Predictions
MS Dhoni or Hardik Pandya? Shubman Gill or Ruturaj Gaikwad? Who should be your top fantasy picks for IPL 2023 opening match?
Check GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Check Ahmedabad Weather Report
Will rain play spoilsport in IPL 2023 opening match between Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings on Friday (March 31) evening?
Check GT vs CSK IPL 2023 weather report HERE.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: 'Thala' Dhoni rides at 7!
Chennai Super Kings end specualtion over MS Dhoni's fitness ahead of IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans today. Check CSK tweet on Dhoni here...
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Check Predicted Playing 11
With MS Dhoni 'fit' to play, there might not be any place for Ajinkya Rahane in opener. Kane Williamson is set to come into Gujarat Titans side in the absence of David Miller.
Check GT vs CSK IPL 2023 match No. 1 predicted playing 11 HERE.
India Premier League 2023: CSK CEO says THIS on Dhoni availability
CSK Kasi Viswanath quashed talks about Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni missing the IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans today. When CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was asked, he told PTI, "As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don't know about any other development."
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: MS Dhoni's love for CSK fans is something different
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Playing 11
MS Dhoni (WK)(C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway (WK), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet- Singh.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans Playing 11
Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Matthew Wade (WK), Rashid-Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: MS Dhoni Ruled Out
In the upcoming Indian Premier League opener against the Gujarat Titans, it is probable that the Chennai Super Kings will not have Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the field. The Chennai captain has been grappling with a minor injury in his left knee, and although he has not exacerbated the issue, he is still feeling some discomfort. With limited wicketkeeping alternatives, Dhoni is understandably cautious about pushing himself too hard.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: CSK Makes Big Announcement
On Thursday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced that Akash Singh would replace the injured Mukesh Choudhary in their squad. Mukesh, who debuted in the previous IPL season and took 16 wickets, is currently recovering from a stress fracture and will miss the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL). Akash Singh, a left-arm pacer who previously played for Rajasthan Royals and was part of India's Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, has played 9 T20s, 9 List A matches, and 5 First-Class games, taking 31 wickets in total. CSK has signed him for INR 20 Lakh to strengthen their bowling lineup.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Live Streaming
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host an intriguing showdown between the master and the protégé as Pandya-led GT takes on four-time champion CSK, captained by MS Dhoni. This highly anticipated opening match of the cash-rich IPL tournament is scheduled for Friday, March 31, with a start time of 7.30 pm (IST). The toss is set to take place at 7 pm (IST) on the same day. For those looking to watch the first match of IPL 2023 on television, the Star Sports network will provide live coverage. Additionally, the live stream of the match will be available on Jio Cinema.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: GT Full Squad
Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: CSK Full Squad
MS Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Head to head
Although CSK is the second most successful franchise in the history of IPL, Gujarat Titans is a newly formed team that made its debut last year. In the previous season, GT played against CSK twice and emerged victorious in both encounters. In the first match, GT won by three wickets, and in the second match, they won by seven wickets. During the previous IPL season, Gujarat Titans played a total of 14 matches and won 10 of them. On the other hand, CSK also played 14 matches but managed to secure victories in only four of them.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Last season
Chennai Super Kings will be led by MS Dhoni, while the Titans will be captained by Hardik Pandya. As the defending champions of IPL, GT clinched the title in their inaugural season, and they emerged victorious in both of their matches against Chennai in the previous season. This has created a considerable buzz ahead of the highly anticipated encounter. Additionally, there are speculations that this may be MS Dhoni's final IPL season.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Home and away format
IPL 2023 will reintroduce the traditional home and away format, allowing teams to relish a considerable amount of fan support during their respective home games. Each team is scheduled to play 14 games, including two matches against five different teams and a solitary fixture against the remaining four teams. Following the league stage, the top four teams in the points table will progress to the playoffs. The final showdown of IPL 2023 is scheduled for May 28.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Weather Report
The weather forecast for the evening of the match predicts a temperature of approximately 26 degrees Celsius and no possibility of rainfall. The atmospheric conditions are expected to remain clear and conducive for an excellent game of cricket. However, dew formation, which is a common occurrence during IPL matches, will likely play a significant role. It will be intriguing to witness the captain's decision following the toss.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Pitch Report
The upcoming IPL 2023 match between GT and CSK is scheduled to commence at 7.30 pm at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has undergone reconstruction and can now accommodate more than 100000 viewers. With such a vast capacity, the Titans can anticipate receiving significant encouragement from their local supporters. The stadium has previously hosted ten T20Is, and the typical score for the team batting first has been around 160. However, given the high-scoring nature of IPL matches played in Ahmedabad, it is expected that scores of approximately 180 will be achieved.
LIVE IPL 2023 GT vs CSK: Match Details
GT vs CSK, 1st Match, Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium getting prepped up
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is getting ready for the opening match of the IPL 2023 between defending champions Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Check out the preparations in Ahmedabad here...
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match. We are building up to the opening match of IPL 2023 on Friday (March 31).
