GT: 90-2 (9.3) | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rajvardhan Hangargekar Takes 2nd Wicket, CSK Bounce Back

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score and Updates: Defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Gujarat Titans won the toss and asked Chennai Super Kings to bat first in the Match No. 1 of the 16th season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 31). Ruturaj Gaikwad was the star of the night for CSK as he scored 92 runs to help his side post 178 runs in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya’s GT won the IPL title in their debut season and have an ‘all-win’ record against MS Dhoni’s side so far in the league.

CSK, who won the IPL title for the fourth time in 2021, finished in second of last position in IPL 2022 with just four wins in 14 matches. They have some exciting new additions to their side for IPL 2023, none bigger than England captain Ben Stokes.

The Titans are missing the services of David Miller for the first match, as he is busy with South African national duty. But they have exciting new additions this season as well with former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson joining the team with Odean Smith and Josh Little.

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates - Check Here

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 1 HERE.