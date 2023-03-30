On Thursday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced Akash Singh as the replacement for Mukesh Choudhary, who is currently recovering from a stress fracture and will be unable to participate in the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL). Mukesh, who had a successful IPL debut last season with 16 wickets, will be replaced by Akash Singh, a left-arm pacer who was previously part of the Rajasthan Royals team. Akash Singh, who was also a member of India's Under-19 World Cup squad in 2020, has played a total of 9 T20 matches, 9 List A games, and 5 First-Class matches, taking 31 wickets in total. He will be joining CSK for a sum of INR 20 Lakh.

_ LION ALERT: Akash Singh joins the squad ahead of IPL 2023. #WhistlePodu #Yellove _ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2023



More to follow...