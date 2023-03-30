topStoriesenglish2589524
MS DHONI

Big Blow For CSK Ahead Of IPL Opener Against GT As MS Dhoni Unlikely To Play, Says Report

With no regular wicketkeeper in the team, the Chennai Super Kings may look to Devon Conway to take the gloves, and if the Kiwi opener is not available, either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ambati Rayudu may keep wicket.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Chennai Super Kings may be without their skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in their opening match against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League due to a niggle in his left knee. Although Dhoni was present at the practice session the day before the match, he did not bat in the nets and was seen having a long discussion with the Gujarat Titans' mentor, Gary Kirsten. A decision on Dhoni's availability is expected to be made on the day of the match, but the chances of him playing are slim, according to Indian Express.

Also Read: IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's CSK Names Akash Singh As Replacement For Injured Mukesh Choudhary Ahead Of GT vs CSK Game

Ben Stokes, who is seen as a potential successor to Dhoni, is also nursing a niggle, leaving the team with limited options for a captain.

Dhoni has been experiencing discomfort in his left knee over the last few days, which was evident during an intra-squad practice match on Monday. He was initially hesitant to come out to bat and was seen seated with a kneecap. Although he eventually came out to bat, he struggled to run and was limping every time he pushed for a two. Dhoni did not keep wicket that evening.

Chennai Super Kings are hopeful that with a few days' rest, Dhoni will be able to play in their first home match against Lucknow Supergiants on Monday. However, if the niggle worsens, the team may be forced to change their combination, especially when it comes to overseas imports with an eye on a reliable wicketkeeper.

Overall, it remains to be seen if Dhoni will be fit to play in the opening match, but if he is not available, the Chennai Super Kings will need to make some tough decisions when it comes to their captain and wicketkeeper.

