AUS 40-2 (6) | IND VS AUS, 2nd ODI Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Double Strike For Prasidh Krishna

The top-order batsmen swiftly regained their composure, consistently punishing the opposition bowlers with a barrage of boundaries. Both of them achieved well-deserved centuries, establishing a solid foundation before eventually departing. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan seamlessly sustained the high run rate, ensuring a relentless scoring tempo. When Kishan was dismissed, Suryakumar Yadav emerged to enthral the crowd, delivering a mesmerizing display. Facing Cameron Green, he unleashed a remarkable assault, clearing the boundary ropes with four consecutive sixes, heaping immense pressure on the Australian side. Although KL Rahul departed after securing his half-century, Suryakumar Yadav continued to find the fence regularly, propelling India toward the elusive 400-run milestone with his spectacular unbeaten 72* from just 37 deliveries. Australia, once again, finds themselves confronted with the daunting task of chasing down a formidable target, a scenario they've encountered frequently in recent weeks.

