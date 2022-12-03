LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return for Team India

Team India will take on Bangladesh in the first of the three ODIs on Friday (December 3) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. After skipping the New Zealand ODIs, the trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be back for Men In Blue. They had decided to rest and recharge their batteries before resuming India duties in Bangladesh. Virat would be exciting to watch. He stormed back to form with century in Asia Cup after more than 3 years and then struck four fifties in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. It would be fascinating to see how they go about in the upcoming series.

India are on back foot after Mohammed Shami injured his shoulder during the nets ahead of the 1st ODI. He has been replaced in the squad by Umran Malik, who recently made his ODI debut in New Zealand.

On the other hand, Bangladesh had good rest after the early ouster in the T20 World Cup. A big blow for them too as captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out due to an injury and Litton Das will be leading the side in his absence. Bangladesh will have a point to prove in the home series especially after their heartbreaking loss in the T20 World Cup, not so long ago. Anyway, the rivarly is quite strong between the two countries as fans tend to get emotional. The IND vs BAN 1st ODI match will be begin at 11.30 am IST on December 4.

Check all LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI here.