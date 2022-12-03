India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 1st ODI match online and on TV?

Rohit Sharma will back leading India in the three ODIs vs Bangladesh that starts on December 4 (Sunday) in Dhaka. The fact that Bangladesh are playing at home makes this outfit even stronger. Yes, Tamim Iqbal misses out and Litton Das will fill in his shoes but Bangladesh are still a strong side with a fine team which does often well in their own backyard. Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman are some of the key names in the Bangladesh lineup. One other big player that they will be missing is Taskid Ahmed, who was excellent in the T20 World Cup.

India, on the other hand, will be missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Bumrah was already out with a stress fracture while Shami was ruled out a day before the match due to a shoulder injury. Umran Malik has been roped in to replace Shami in the 15-man squad. Very surprisingly, Yuzvendra Chahal has also not been picked in the squad. He did not play at all in T20 World Cup and most of the matches in New Zealand were washed out. It makes no sense to not give Chahal a continous run with the side knowing he has not been given too much workload of late.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's first training session in Bangladesh ahead of the three-match ODI series.#BANvIND



_ - BCB pic.twitter.com/AXncaYWeup December 2, 2022

Ahead of the first ODI between India and Bangladesh, here's everything you need to know:

What date will the 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh be played?

The 1st ODI match of the series between India vs Bangladesh will take place on December 4, Sunday.

Where will the match India vs Bangladesh be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh match begin?

The 1st ODI match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 11:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match can be viewed live on SonyLIV.