IND: 6-0 (1) | IND VS BAN, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan begin chase of 272

Team India will look to bounce back after heartbreakingly losing the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur by 1 wicket on Sunday (December 4). It is must-win game for Rohit Sharma’s side if they hope to stay alive in this three-match ODI series against hosts Bangladesh. India will be keen to avoid back-to-back ODI series defeats, having lost the last one to New Zealand last month 1-0.

The first game was overall a disappointing show for Team India, who were bowled out for just 186 after batting first with the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli all failing with the bat. The total would have been even lower if vice-captain KL Rahul didn’t score a fighting half-century. However, his efforts with the bat came to naught with the keeping gloves as he dropped a crucial catch of Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the dying stages of the game which ultimately cost Team India the match.

The last time the two sides faced off in an ODI series in Bangladesh, MS Dhoni-led Indian side lost the ODI series 1-2, only winning the final dead rubber. Bangladesh will be hoping to replicate that success again under the leadership of Litton Kumar Das with all-rounder Shakib al Hasan in top form.

It will be interesting to see if skipper Rohit Sharma decides to ring in some changes, specially when it comes to wicketkeeping duties. Rahul has been given the gloves with Rishabh Pant out with injury but Ishan Kishan is waiting in the wings as well. All-rounder Axar Patel was unavailable for the first game but India will be hoping that he will be able to take part from second game onwards.

