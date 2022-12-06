IND: 6-0 (1) | IND VS BAN, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan begin chase of 272
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India will look to bounce back after losing the first game by 1 wicket and stay alive in the three-match series. Check all Updates from the second game TODAY here.
Team India will look to bounce back after heartbreakingly losing the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur by 1 wicket on Sunday (December 4). It is must-win game for Rohit Sharma’s side if they hope to stay alive in this three-match ODI series against hosts Bangladesh. India will be keen to avoid back-to-back ODI series defeats, having lost the last one to New Zealand last month 1-0.
The first game was overall a disappointing show for Team India, who were bowled out for just 186 after batting first with the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli all failing with the bat. The total would have been even lower if vice-captain KL Rahul didn’t score a fighting half-century. However, his efforts with the bat came to naught with the keeping gloves as he dropped a crucial catch of Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the dying stages of the game which ultimately cost Team India the match.
The last time the two sides faced off in an ODI series in Bangladesh, MS Dhoni-led Indian side lost the ODI series 1-2, only winning the final dead rubber. Bangladesh will be hoping to replicate that success again under the leadership of Litton Kumar Das with all-rounder Shakib al Hasan in top form.
It will be interesting to see if skipper Rohit Sharma decides to ring in some changes, specially when it comes to wicketkeeping duties. Rahul has been given the gloves with Rishabh Pant out with injury but Ishan Kishan is waiting in the wings as well. All-rounder Axar Patel was unavailable for the first game but India will be hoping that he will be able to take part from second game onwards.
Check all LIVE Updates from India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI here.
IND vs BAN 2nd ODI SCORE: Kohli opens for India!
Virat Kohli has opened the innings for India alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Mehidy Hasan has been smacked for a boundary in the very first ball of India's chase of 272 runs.
India are after 1 over vs Bangladesh
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI score: India need 272 to win
Mahmudullah 77 (96), Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 (83) have got their side to a challenging total of against India after 50 overs. The Men in Blue bowling attack was right on the money in the start but the two Bangladesh batters kept their cool and frustrated the Rohit Sharma-led side to get to this total. Mehidy Hasan has toyed with Indian bowling attack till the very last ball of the Bangladesh innings he played. He smacked boundaries and sixes on his way to the brilliant century.
BAN finish 271/7 in 50 overs vs India
IND vs BAN 1st ODI LIVE: Nasum Ahmed giving his all
Nasum Ahmed giving also joins the party. He has smacked 17 off 8 balls so far. The Bangladesh batters are pushing the paddle now to get the maximum runs on board. Umran Malik will bowl the next over.
Bangladesh are 241/7 in 48 overs vs India
India vs Bangladesh: Umran Malik BREAKS record stand
A couple of fours by Mahmudullah in last over takes him along to 77 off 95 balls. The seventh wicket stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz grows to 148 runs, the highest partnership for any wicket against India. Miraz is batting on 66. Umran Malik comes on in the 47th over and finally gets the breakthrough, ending this record partnership with vice-captain and wicketkeeper KL Rahul taking a brilliant catch.
Bangladesh are 217/7 in 46.1 overs vs India
IND vs BAN: Bangladesh bring up 200
The Bangladesh 200 has come up with just six wickets down. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is batting on 65 off 70 balls and Mahmudullah has moved along to 65 off 89 balls.
Bangladesh are 203/6 in 45 overs vs India
IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Mahmudullah completes his fifty
Mahmudullah reached his fifty off 74 balls with four boundaries. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves along to 57 off 61 balls with his fourth four, apart from 2 sixes.
Bangladesh are 178/6 in 41 overs vs India
India vs Bangladesh: Fifty for Mehidy
Mehidy Hasan gets to his fifty, continues his good form with the bat. Mahumudullah too gets to the landmark as the partnership for the 7th wicket has gone past 100 already. Bangladesh look set to put up a good total on the board after a faulty start.
BAN 173/6 (40.4)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Hosts look to cross 200
Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan go strong. The partnership for the 7th wicket is touching 100 now as the hosts aim to cross the 200-run mark to ensure a fighting total is on the board.
BAN 156/6 (36.5)
India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah and Mehidy continue good work
Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan continue the good work with the bat. Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik fail to find their lengths. Also, Axar Patel has been quite ordinary today.
BAN 145/6 (34.1)
India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh continue recovery
Mahmudullah and Mehidy continue the good work for Bangladesh with the bat. This The partnership is now 67 runs and is now the highest stand for the 7th wicket for Bangladesh vs India in ODIs.
BAN 136/6 (32.4)
IND vs BAN: Bangladesh steady
Mahmudullah and Mehidy controlling the batting innings so far after Bangladesh lost six wickets on the trot. They have stitched a 55-run stand for the 7th wicket. Rahul brings in Shardul Thakur into the attack for a breakthrough.
BAN 124/6 (30)
India vs Bangladesh: Mahmudullah last hope for Bangladesh
Bangladesh pin hopes of Mahmudullah and Mehidy for steadying the ship after they lose six wickets. The Tigers have crossed the 100-run mark. Axar Patel has been introduced into the attack.
BAN 107/6 (27.3)
India vs Bangladesh: India tightens screw
Siraj and Sundar keep Bangladesh batters in a tight leash. Mehidy and Mahmudullah in the middle. They need to bat on and on for a long time now, hopefully till the end, from Bangladesh's standpoint.
BAN 89/6 (23.4)
India vs Bangladesh: Wickets tumbling
Bangladesh have lost their sixth wicket too as Afif Hossain was dismissed for a golden duck by Sundar. He is bowling a splendid spell here is Sundar, pushing Bangladesh on back foot.
BAN 80/6 (21.2)
India vs Bangladesh: Sundar removes Rahim
Washington Sundar picks his second wicket and removes Mushfiqur Rahim for just 12. Bangladesh lose their 5th wicket and are completely on back foot now.
BAN 69/5 (18.5)
India vs Bangladesh: Shakib departs
Wow, what a catch. Leading edge off Shakib goes high up in the air and Dhawan almost dropped him, catches it via his knee. And then does the typical Dhawan-style celebration.
BAN 66/4 (17.5)
India vs Bangladesh: Umran Malik bowling with pace
KL Rahul, who is leading right now, with Rohit Sharma out of ground with an injury, is employing Umran and Sundar from two ends. Rohit has gone for scans at the moment, BCCI tweeted. He had hurt his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI.
BAN 65/3 (16.4)
IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Bangladesh reach fifty
OUT! Umran Malik castles the stumps. Shanto was done in by the pace here. The first ball of the 14th over uproots the off stump. Brilliant display of fast bowling from Umran Malik here. Sheer pace and what a sight for a pacer.
BAN 52/3 (13.1)
IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Litton gone
Peach of a delivery from Siraj, seans in from around off the stump and cleans up Litton Das's middle stump. Beautiful delivery which had even the Bangladesh captain in awe. India pick their second wicket.
BAN 40/2 (9.4)
IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Litton and Shanto steady Bangladesh
Some heated words exchanged between Shanto and Siraj. Siraj gave a hard look before saying a few words after Shanto was beaten once. A nice, intense battle going on in the middle.
BAN 38/1 (8.4)
IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Neck and neck contest
Shanto and Litton will need to form a partnership here. Siraj and Chahar still bowling in tandem. The left-hand, right -hand pair is ensuring India seamers does not get the lines right. Good contest between bat and ball going on right now.
BAN 28/1 (6)
IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Mohammed Siraj STRIKES!
Mohammed Siraj makes a sensational comeback, traps Anamul Haque in front leg-before for 11. India have their first wicket.
Bangladesh are 11/1 in 1.5 overs vs India
IND vs BAN: Anamul Haque DROPPED by Rohit Sharma
Anamul Haque starts to open up in second over bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Haque gets a couple of fours and is dropped by Indian captain Rohit Sharma at second slip and appears to have cut his finger. Rohit is going off the field.
Bangladesh are 11/0 in 1.3 overs vs India
IND vs BAN: Deepak Chahar starts off for India
Deepak Chahar opens the bowling for India and Anamul Haque is off the mark with a single. Litton Das is unbeaten on 0.
Bangladesh are 1/0 in 1 over vs India
India vs Bangladesh: Kuldeep Sen ruled out with back stiffness
Kuldeep Sen, who made his debut in the first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday (December 4), has been ruled out of the second game due to back stiffness. The BCCI medical team is taking a look at the Rajasthan Royals speedster. Here's a look at India's Playing XI for the second ODI...
IND vs BAN: One change for Bangladesh
Home side Bangladesh have made one change to their line-up as well, with Nasum Ahmed coming in for Hasan Mahmud. Here are the Playing XI for both sides...
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik
IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel and Umran Malik in Playing XI
Axar Patel is back in the Playing XI replacing Shahbaz Ahmed while young tearaway Umran Malik will be replacing Kuldeep Sen for the second ODI.
IND vs BAN: Litton Kumar Das WINS toss, India to bowl FIRST
Bangladesh skipper Litton Kumar Das has won the toss and elected to bat first. Team India will be bowling first as Bangladesh captain feels it won't be easy to bat on this pitch in the second innings.
IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: New pitch for 2nd game
Former India women captain Anjum Chopra with the pitch analysis here. "This one is a lot more brown, and she says it remains a good pitch for batting, with batters probably to have an extra second in hand to play their shots," Chopra feels.
Will the track assist Bangladesh spinners once again as they look to annexe the ODI series after winning the first ODI by 1 wicket.
IND vs BAN: Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi in race for spot
Team India may look to bring in an additional batter for the second ODI against Bangladesh. Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi may be vying for a spot in the final Playing XI. It is not yet known if Axar Patel has recovered from the rib injury and he may replace Shahbaz Ahmed.
The toss is set to take place in less than half an hour's time.
IND vs BAN: Poor recent record for Team India
India have won just 2 out of the last 5 ODIs while Bangladesh have won 3 out of their last 5. A win on Wednesday in the second ODI will ensure second successive ODI series win for hosts Bangladesh. The home side has defeated MS Dhoni-led India 2-1, the last time the two sides faced off in ODI in Bangladesh.
IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo wants side to 'bat better'
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo feels his side won't get away with a narrow win again against India in the ODI series. Domingo wants Bangladesh batters to improve.
"There is confidence in this format," Domingo said. "Our record in Bangladesh is very good. There's a sense of excitement to play against India, who are one of the big teams in the world. There's also a sense that India will come back strong. We have to play better cricket than the first game, particularly with the bat. We can't get away with it again."
IND vs BAN: Wasim Jaffer says 'bring in' Axar Patel if fit
Former India opener and Punjab Kings coach Wasim Jaffer believes that Team India should bring back Axar Patel into the lineup if the all-rounder is fit for the second ODI. Jaffer also believes that the Indians will need to bat better against the Bangladesh spin duo of Shakib al Hasan and Ebadot Hossain.
India vs Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan or Virat Kohli, who should be Dream11 Pick?
Shakib al Hasan or Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj or Ebadot Hossain - who should be you Dream11 fantasy cricket picks for the 2nd ODI.
IND vs BAN: Check Live Streaming details
It is a must-win game for Team India as Rohit Sharma's side look to bounce back after losing the first ODI by 1 wicket. The toss is set to take place in a few hours time at 11am.
IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan CONFIDENT of fightback
Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who celebrated his 37th birthday a couple of days back, is confident that his side can bounce back after losing the first ODI. “Of course, we’re very, very confident about tomorrow’s game. This is not the first time we have lost the first game in a series. This is quite normal, we know how to bounce back from these situations,” Dhawan said in the pre-match press conference.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Weather Update
According to AccuWeather, rain is extremely unlikely to interrupt the second One-Day International between India and Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Can Team India's inexperienced bowling attack bounce back?
It was a see-saw battle between Indian bowling and Bangladesh's batting in the first ODI. Taking no credit away from the Indian bowling attack for taking nine wickets in a low-scoring thriller, Indian fans must have expected their side to finish the game but it did not happen. India were missing a finisher while bowling. Deepak Chahar could have been that finisher but he could not deliver in his last spell. May be brining in Umran Malik can help the visitors.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Big players need to step up!
All eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second ODI as India aim to save the series against Bangladesh. Shikhar Dhawan is still trying his level best to make sure that he gets selected for the ODI World Cup 2023, given that he plays only the ODI format now while Rohit Sharma needs to find form. Virat Kohli is arguably the GOT of the ODIs but the fact is he is yet to score a century in this format in the last 3 years.
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Approach is all that matters?
Team India found themselves in a tough situation in the first ODI where their top order failed to put up a good show but even after some good contributions in the middle order India could not play all 50 overs and eventually fell short by 30-40 runs in the first innings itself. Even with the cautious approach, India could not play 50 overs. So should India use the same template as they want to use in the T20 cricket?
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Will Umran Malik make comeback?
India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik feels that Umran Malik will replace Kuldeep Sen in India's playing XI as the series is on the line and winning the series is more important than giving Kuldeep a chance. India lost the series 2-1 the last time they toured Bangladesh. DK also said that Axar Patel will make comeback in the playing XI in place of Shahbaz Ahmed.
India vs Bangladesh: Double birthday celebration for Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer
It was a double birthday celebration for Team India members. While Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his 37th birthday on Monday, Shreyas Iyer is celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday, on eve of the second ODI against Bangladesh. Check glimpses from Dhawan and Iyer's birthday celebrations here.
IND vs BAN: Predicted Playing XI
Will Axar Patel replace Shahbaz Ahmed and Umran Malik comen into the side for Kuldeep Sen? In a must-win game, what will be Team India's Playing XI.
Read all about India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Predicted Playing XI here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur here.
