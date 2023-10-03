India Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NED World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

The Indian cricket team will hope to get some practice under their belt before the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 gets underway later this week as they take on Netherlands in their second warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. India’s first warm-up game against world champions England in Guwahati was washed out without a ball getting bowled last week.

Rohit Sharma’s side have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram and rain has followed them around here as well. Only 37 over were possible in South Africa’s second innings in Monday’s warm-up match in Thiruvananthapuram. There are chances that rain may interrupt India’s second practice game on Tuesday as well.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have done remarkably well to qualify for the Cricket World Cup 2023. They beat the likes of West Indies and Zimbabwe in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers to book their berth. The Dutch have some dangerous players like Bas de Leede, skipper Scott Edwards, pacer Paul van Meekeren and all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe.

LIVE: Inside India's 2nd WC nets before warm-up match v Netherlands https://t.co/WKfFXDtulr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 2, 2023

When is India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match going to take place?

The India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will take place on Tuesday, October 3.

Where is India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match going to take place?

The India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match start?

The India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match on TV in India?

The India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match in India?

The India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar