India Vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Thiruvananthapuram Weather Report: Will Match Get CANCELLED Due To Rain?

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up clashes have been badly affected by rain especially at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. Although the two matches on Monday were completed, the games were once again affected by rain – with South Africa only managing to playing 37 overs in their practice match against New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Team India will be looking for a full work out in their second practice game against the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday after their first practice game in Guwahati against England was washed out without a ball getting bowled. India and Netherlands will lock horns at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for their second warm-up match on Tuesday.

The Netherlands, having faced Australia on September 30 and strengthened by the return of Colin Ackermann, Paul van Meekeren, and Roelof van der Merwe, aspires to carve out a notable journey in the ODI World Cup, set to occur in India. These three players were unavailable for the World Cup Qualifier earlier this year in Zimbabwe due to their county cricket engagements.

With an ambition to fully exploit their home advantage, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will initiate their ODI World Cup 2023 odyssey by clashing with the formidable Australians on Sunday, October 8, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

Thiruvananthapuram’s weather on Tuesday, October 3, is forecasted to be partly cloudy with a slim 13% chance of rain, minimizing the likelihood of rain-related disruptions during the India-Netherlands warm-up match. Temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 30 and 24 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels predicted to be between 80-90 per cent. Wind speeds during the game are anticipated to range from 14-8 km/h.

Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, which has hosted two ODIs leading up to the ODI World Cup warm-up fixtures, is known for its propensity for high scores. In one instance, India amassed a colossal 390, whereas in another, the West Indies were restricted to a modest 104 in the first innings. India, in response, easily achieved the target with 211 balls to spare, registering a dominant nine-wicket victory. The stadium is expected to maintain its high-scoring nature throughout the warm-up matches.

India Vs Netherlands full squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar