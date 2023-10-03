Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs SL World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Afghanistan will be up against Asia Cup 2023 finalists Sri Lanka in their second warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The Afghans didn’t get any match practice as their first warm-up match against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s side will aim to iron out the chinks in their armour ahead of their first match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which begins later this week. Afghanistan had failed to progress to the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 after a couple of losses in the league stages.

Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had won 13 successive ODI matches till recently before being hammered by Team India in the final. Sri Lanka lost their first warm-up match to Bangladesh and will look to turn their around before the Cricket World Cup 2023 main tournament begins.

The ICC Men's CWC buildup continues as AfghanAtalan meet the Lankan Lions tomorrow in their 2nd warmup match in Guwahati. _#AfghanAtalan | #CWC23 | #AFGvSL | #WarzaMaidanGata pic.twitter.com/GKPdtf1zNZ — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 2, 2023

Here are all the details about Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match in Guwahati HERE…

When is Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match going to take place?

The Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will take place on Tuesday, October 3.

Where is Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match going to take place?

The Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match start?

The Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match on TV in India?

The Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match in India?

The Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Match Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana