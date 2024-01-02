SA: 62-3 (17) | IND VS SA Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Historic Opening Day Saw 23 Wickets Tumble
India Vs South Africa Day 2, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: South Africa lost 3 wickets before Day 1 Stumps.
South Africa won the toss in 2nd Test and opted to bat first. India bowlers were on fire as Siraj took six wickets, bowling out Proteas Men for just 55. But the batting lineup collapsed too, losing six wickets without scoring a run and went from being 153 for 4 to 153 all-out in the 1st innings. The stage was set in Cape Town for the second and final Test match between Team India and South Africa, it witnessed 23 wickets in one day of the game as SA had lost 3 wickets before stumps on the opening day. Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi bounced back in the second innings for the Proteas.
The batters had a tough day out as India and South African pace attack in the first Test enjoyed the conditions. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer struggled against the Proteas and India would be desperate to win the second game with the World Test Championship cycle in mind.
Follow LIVE Updates From India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Here.
IND vs SA Day 2 LIVE: Wickets tumbled on Day 1
Most wickets on Day 1 of a Test
25 - AUS vs ENG, Melbourne, 1902
23 - SA vs IND, Cape Town, 2024
22 - ENG vs AUS, The Oval, 1890
22 - AUS vs WI, Adelaide, 1951
21 - SA vs ENG, Gqeberha, 1896
Most wickets on a single day in Tests
27 - ENG vs AUS, Lord’s, 1888 (Day 2)
25 - AUS vs ENG, Melbourne, 1902 (Day 1)
24 - ENG vs AUS, The Oval, 1896 (Day 2)
24 - IND vs AFG, Bengaluru, 2018 (Day 2)
23 - SA vs AUS, Cape Town, 2011 (Day 2)
23 - SA vs IND, Cape Town, 2024 (Day 1)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Can Siraj Repeat Heroics?
Mohammed Siraj has already shown he can wake up any day and destroy any quality batting lineup if it is his day. However, India need him to deliver once again tomorrow when South Africa come out to bat with 7 wickets in hand.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Can India take revenge?
South Africa trail by 36 runs with Aiden Markram 36 (51) and David Bedigham 7 (6) unbeaten. They have seven wickets in hand but India will come fresh and hungry tomorrow for wickets.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Cape Town and it's history
It was Cape Town in 2011 when South Africa vs Australia game had 23 wickets in one day of Test match an years later now the India vs South Africa clash had 23 wickets in one day as well.
SA: 62/3 (17 Overs) - South Africa trail by 36 runs
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: 23 wickets in one day
We witnessed the 23 dismissals on Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa. What a contest we have had today, India at one point looked in complete control but South Africa did not give up easily.
SA: 62/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: 10 overs
Just ten overs left for the day and India are keen on getting as many wickets as possible. Markram and Bedingham in the middle right now.
SA: 62/3 (16.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Another one!
Jasprit Bumrah strikes this time as Tristan Stubbs 1 (14) caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India get another wicket at the right time.
SA: 45/3 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa trail by 54 runs
South Africa trail by 54 runs at the moment with Markram and Tristan Stubbs in the middle. Mukesh Kumar continues attack for India with Jasprit Bumrah.
IND: 44/2 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Score: Gone!
Tony de Zorzi 1 (7) caught by KL Rahul bowled by Mukesh Kumar. India get another one as Mukesh strikes for the second time in this innings.
SA: 41/2 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa Score: Gone!
Dean Elgare 12 (28) caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Mukesh Kumar. India finally get the first wicket they were looking for and it South Africa captain who walks back.
SA: 37/1 (10.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa Score: South Africa bounce back
South Africa bounce back in this contest as they have got 37 runs on the board in their second innings of this match.
SA: 37/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: India desperate for wickets
Team India hungry for wickets at the moment but South Africa openers are keen on playing it safe in the Cape Town Test. We have seen 20 wickets go down in the first day of this match.
SA: 22/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Score: South Africa trail by 79 runs
South Africa trail by 79 runs now as Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram look in fine rhythm at the moment. 20 overs left for the day, can South Africa finish the day without losing wickets?
IND: 19/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Siraj comes in
Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are with the new ball for India looking to make a statement once again in this Test match.
SA: 17/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Here we go!
The action continues.... can you believe what just happened? 11 balls and we saw India 153/4 to getting bowled out for 153 runs. 6 wickets lost without a single run scored. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram meanwhile come out to bat now for South Africa.
SA: 4/0 (1.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa on top
South Africa bounce back in this contest with some sensational bowling from Ngidi and Rabada. India really in a tough spot now as they get bowled out for 153 runs.
IND: 153 (34.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: India in trouble
First KL Rahul and then Ravindra Jadeja 0 (2) caught by Marco Jansen bowled by Lungi Ngidi. South Africa bounce back into this contest.
IND: 153/6 (33.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Kohli close to fifty
Virat Kohli inching close to his fifty as South Africa search for wickets. Rabada and Ngidi coming in hard at the India batters at the moment.
IND: 148/4 (32.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Score: 30 overs done
30 overs have been bowled in this innings and KL Rahul gets off the mark after facing 22 balls. Kohli is on 43 off 49 balls with 6 fours and a six.
IND: 138/4 (30 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Score: All eyes on Rahul
KL Rahul once again has to save his team from trouble. Virat Kohli is alongside him in the middle getting tested by Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada.
IND: 130/4 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: India look to rebuild
Team India looking to rebuild the innings with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen will test the Indian batters at the moment.
IND: 119/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea Break
Tea Break has been taken as India lose four wickets and lead by 57 runs. A fine comeback before Tea for South Africa. India will look to build a solid partnership between Rahul and Kohli.
IND: 111/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gone!
Shubman Gill 36 (55) caught by Marco Jansen bowled by Nandre Burger. India lose another wicket as Gill walks back to the pavilion.
IND: 110/3 (22 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Kohli key for India
Team India's star batter Kohli is in the middle with Shubman Gill. Ngidi and Burger attacking the stumps for South Africa.
IND: 101/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd Test: India lead by 41 runs
Kohli looking in fine rhythm at the moment, he is batting on 16 off 12 balls with 3 fours so far. South Africa keen on getting another wicket.
IND: 96/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Kohli comes in
Virat Kohli joins Shubman Gill in the middle and gets two boundaries in the starting 4 balls he faces. Marco Jansen and Burger will bowl for Africa at the moment.
IND: 90/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: India in control
Team India in control of this contest at the moment as both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill look in fine rhythm in the middle.
IND: 71/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: India on top
Team India on top with a 50-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Marco Jansen comes into the attack now for the Proteas.
IND: 67/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Score: Review Taken
South Africa take a review for Rohit Sharma but the wickets were missing and the Indian skipper is safe for now.
IND: 58/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test Score: India trail by 3 runs
Team India trail by just 3 runs at the moment with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger attack the stumps for South Africa.
IND: 52/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Burger gets attacked
Nandre Burger concedes 12 runs from his first over of the innings. The plan is clear of the Indian batters, hit the loose ones for fours.
IND: 43/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa hungry for wickets
Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada are steaming in at full pace searching for wickets. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill keen on getting a partnership up.
IND: 26/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gone!
Yashasvi Jaiswal 0 (7) out bowled by Kagiso Rabada, that's the ideal start the Proteas were searching for in the second innings of this game. KG strikes like he always does.
IND: 20/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Action resumes!
India off to a fine start. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal open the batting for Team India. Kagiso Rabada with first over for South Africa.
IND: 4/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: India eye revenge
Team India are certainly keen on taking revenge of the defeat they faced in the first Test against the Hosts. Let's see if the batters of India can do some damage now.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa bowled out
South Africa bowled out for 55 runs as Mukesh Kumar gets his second wicket. What a day for Mohammed Siraj, he holds the ball and shows it off to Cape Town crowd.
SA: 55 (23.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gone!
A much-needed boundary for South Africa but it has also come from a thick edge of Nande Burger's bat and just one ball later Jasprit Bumrah gets his second wicket.
IND: 55/9 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Siraj breathing fire
Mohammed Siraj breathing fire today as he has completed six wickets. Mukesh Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah now brought into the attack. South Africa in deep trouble.
SA: 50/8 (21 Overs)
IND vs SA LIVE: South Africa 8 down
We are seeing madness in the middle as SA are playing like school kids. Mukesh Kumar gets his first wicket, a short tracker to Maharaj, who heaves and gives a simple catch to mid-wicket. They are 8 down now.
RSA 46/8 (20)
LIVE India Vs SA 2nd Test LIVE: Rabada is in
Kagiso Rabada, right hand bat, joins Keshav Maharaj in the middle. Good over by Krishna. Siraj is off finally after bowling nine overs on the trot as Mukesh Kumar, right arm pace, comes into the attack.
RSA 46/7 (19.2)
LIVE Updates India Vs South Africa: Siraj gets his 6th
A Happy New Year for India and Siraj this is turning out to be as the pacer gets his 6th wicket and South Africa lose their seventh wicket. Verreynne with a cover drive, moving ball takes the outside edge and the slips takes a brilliant catch. This is the first sixhth-wicket haul for Siraj.
RSA 45/7 (18)
IND vs SA LIVE: Siraj on fire
Siraj is consistently bowling from the morning and it seems he will get a few more overs as he is in rhythm. Krishna still figuring out the right length for himself. Keshav Maharaj, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RSA 39/6 (17)
India Vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Siraj picks a five-fer
Brilliant from Mohammed Siraj, he finds the outside edge again and the ball finds the keeper. SA are 6 down for nothing and Siraj has his five-wicket hail. Brilliant display of bowling this from Siraj.
RSA 34/6 (15.5)
LIVE Score IND vs SA: SA are 5 down now
That's the end of Bedingham as Siraj gets his fourth wicket. What a ball, rises from the good length and surprises Bedingham, the ball takes the leading edge to the slip fielder Yashasvi Jaiswal who takes second catch of the day.
RSA 34/5 (15.3)
India Vs South Africa LIVE: Kyle Verreynne survives
Huge moment in the game. After drinks break, Siraj hits Kyle Verreynne on the pads but the ball was missing the leg stump. Umpire raised the finger but the batter took the good review and saved himself. India still on top but they need to stop a partnership to grow from here.
RSA 33/4 (14)
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Change in bowling
Prasidh Krishna, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. He had a poor outing in the first match but Rohit has shown faith in him. He will look to hit the deck hard and extract bounce off the pitch.
RSA 29/4 (13)
IND vs SA Day 1 LIVE: SA need a partnership
Kyle Verreynne, right handed bat, comes to the crease after the fall pf Tony's wicket. Siraj and Bumrah at it relentlessly. They are looking quite solid in the middle. South Africa need a big partnership here.
RSA 25/4 (12)
LIVE Updates IND vs SA: 4th wicket falls
This is brilliant fast bowling from India. Siraj gets his third wicket. Tony gone. On the pads, at the rib cage height, brushed his gloves into the hands of KL Rahul the keeper. SA 4 down and in big trouble.
RSA 15/4 (10.1)
LIVE: IND VS SA Day: 3rd Wicket Falls
What a beautiful ball from Bumrah that gets Tristan Stubbs. Rohit takes a simple catch as the ball takes the inside edge and goes to short leg. India on fire here. David Bedingham, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RSA 11/3 (8.4)
IND vs SA Day 1 LIVE Score: Bumrah wiht the first over
India are very disciplined with the ball. It is hot out there but the Indians are keeping up the energy. Bumrah is testing the new batters Tony and Tristan Stubbs with barrage of bouncers. India on top here at the start.
RSA 10/2 (7)
IND vs SA LIVE: Elgar gone
That's the end of Dean Elgar. He has choppedon to the stumps. Siraj with an angled away delivery and Elgar reacged out for it, ended up chopping on. India pick their 2nd wicket and the big wicket of Elgar.
RSA 8/2 (5.3)
IND vs SA LIVE: Tony joins Elgar
Tony de Zorzi, left handed bat, comes to the crease and joins Elgar in the middle. Bumrah and Siraj have been excellent so far, keeping the batters guessing on what's coming next towards them.
RSA 8/1 (5)
IND vs SA LIVE: Siraj strikes
Top delivery from Siraj. Fuller and goes away, Markram with the front foot defence but not in line, the kiss of the outside edge and ball flies between second and third slip where Jaiswal takes a stunning diving catch.
RSA 5/1 (3.3)
LIVE Updates India Vs South Africa: Elgar almost got out
What a ball from Bumrah. A slow, in-dipper to Elgar and the left-handed batter was almost out leg before wicket but the bat saved him. Top stuff from Bumrah this.
RSA 5/0 (3.1)
IND vs SA Day 1 LIVE: Brilliant from Siraj
India have worked out Elgar here. Siraj targetting the rib cage area as Elgar finds it difficult to play the rising ball there. Siraj trying to tuck him up there. The leading edge took the ball high up but landed safely in the leg side. The first ball of the second over almost brushed his gloves to the keeper. India going well here.
RSA 3/0 (2)
IND vs SA Day 1 LIVE Score: Bumrah wiht the first over
Bumrah starts. Second ball of the over shapes in and Markram hits it for 2 runs. Hint of a movement on the fourth ball. Tight lines from Bumrah in the first over. Two off it.
RSA 2/0 (1)
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Game time
The match starts. Teams are done with the national anthems and now the time for bal number 1. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram to open innings for Proteas. This is their 250th Test match in South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah to open the bowling for India.
IND vs SA 2nd Test LIVE: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
IND vs SA 2nd Test LIVE Updates: Toss News
South Africa win toss and elect to bat first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
LIVE Updates India vs SA: Toss Coming Up Soon
Correction: the toss will take place at 1 pm IST. The match starts at 1.30 pm IST. That means we are not far away from live action and toss news.
India Vs South Africa LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan
SA Probable XI: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
IND vs SA LIVE: What is the toss time?
The toss for the 2nd and last Test between India and South Africa is going to take place at 1.30 pm IST and the match starts at 2 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
IND vs SA LIVE Score: Rohit on playing 11 for 2nd Test
"Honestly, I haven't thought too much about that (pace bowling changes) although we have had a brief chat with the management and the coaching staff. We've not completely finalised our playing XI. Obviously, everyone is available for selection. There are no injury concerns. We'll sit down in the evening and decide what is the right one. I still feel that sometimes when you have inexperience in your attack, we have that, you have to show some faith."
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Elgar warns Team India
Elgar was pretty clear that he was going to beat India in the last Test and take series 2-0. "I only play the game to win. I don't care about stats. I care about wins. I care about series wins. Those are the greatest memories you can share with your team and everyone who has an influential role in the background. That's why I play cricket." - Dean Elgar.
IND vs SA 2nd Test LIVE Score: All Eyes On Shubman Gill
India's new No 3 in Tests Shubman Gill is going through a rough patch and hopes to score big in the third and last Test. Shubman has not delivered the good in Tests for a while now and it is important that he scores some important runs for India in this match to help the team win and also keep his place in the playing 11.
India vs SA Day 1 2nd Test: Check India's Key Players
It will be interesting to see how India's top-order plays in this Test. They were terrible in the 1st Test at Centurion. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul batted well in the first Test and they should be the key batters for India while the onus of bowling will be on Jasprit Bumrah.
Inda vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The 2nd Test between India and South Africa starts on January 3 and will be played till Janaury 7 at Newslands stadium in Cape Town. The match will be availabe to be watched in India on TV and digital devices.
IND vs SA 2nd Test LIVE: Toss time?
As told earlier, the Day 1 starts at 2 pm IST. The toss for the Cape Town Test will take place half an hour before start of play on Day 1, at 1.30 pm IST. Dean Elgar from SA and Rohit Sharma from India will walk out for the flip of the coin.
LIVE Updates IND vs SA: 'India are overrrated'
Kris Srikkanth was critical of the Indian Test team, calling them an overrated side in the longest format of the game while also subtly praising Virat Kohli's captaincy.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: When Does The Match Start?
The excitement is in the air as the 2nd Test between India and South Africa starts today in Cape Town. The match will begin at 2 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Rohit on Gill's batting position
"Gill is very smart and understands his batting pretty well. He prefers that number, he has batted in Ranji Trophy around that position a fair bit. He has opened only in limited overs cricket and in Test cricket but that [No.3] was his preference. He feels he can do well for us at that position," Rohit said.
Shubman Gill prefers number 3 batting position revealed Rohit Sharma in the recent press conference ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa.
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Probable 11 of India
India can make some harsh calls following the defeat in the first Test against South Africa.
India Likely To Make 3 Changes For Cape Town Test; Will Shubman Gill Get Dropped? - READ
LIVE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test taking place in Cape Town. Follow our feed for all the key updates.
IND vs SA 2nd Test LIVE: Squads
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar(c), Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran