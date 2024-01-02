SA: 62-3 (17) | IND VS SA Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Historic Opening Day Saw 23 Wickets Tumble

South Africa won the toss in 2nd Test and opted to bat first. India bowlers were on fire as Siraj took six wickets, bowling out Proteas Men for just 55. But the batting lineup collapsed too, losing six wickets without scoring a run and went from being 153 for 4 to 153 all-out in the 1st innings. The stage was set in Cape Town for the second and final Test match between Team India and South Africa, it witnessed 23 wickets in one day of the game as SA had lost 3 wickets before stumps on the opening day. Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi bounced back in the second innings for the Proteas.

The batters had a tough day out as India and South African pace attack in the first Test enjoyed the conditions. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer struggled against the Proteas and India would be desperate to win the second game with the World Test Championship cycle in mind.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Here.