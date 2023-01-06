SL:137(16.4) | IND VS SL, 3rd T20 Highlights and Scorecard: India beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs to win series 2-1
India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India won the first game by two runs while Sri Lanka bounced back to win 2nd match.
Trending Photos
New look Team India under the leadership of Hardik Pandya without the regular captain Rohit Sharma and key players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and M Shami are at level with Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka after winning the first game of the three-match series and losing the second one. With a relatively inexperienced bowling and batting attack one can say that Men in Blue are putting up a great fight against the Lankan side, however, according to many cricket experts except for one or two veteran players there is no place for others in the T20 side at least which means that Hardik Pandya's side need to find a way of winning the matches with this team.
The match went down to the wire but it is Sri Lanka who won the second T20I by 16 runs.
Scorecard https://t.co/Fs33WcZ9ag #TeamIndia | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/YoE4hvgZoA — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2023
Also Read: Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023? - Check Details
Even though India won the first game by just two runs, it was not a thrilling contest as it looked like both the teams tried their level best to lose the game even after being in a position to claim the match. Coming into the game with a 1-0 lead in the series, Indian bowlers were thrashed all over the park in Pune by Sri Lanka's top order, however, Hardik's side managed to bounce back on the excellent bowling spells by Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel. Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Mavi made silly mistakes to make sure that India had to chase big total while Umran Malik did his job of taking wickets and being expensive.
The top order collapsed like pack of cards during the chase and it was sheer brilliance by Axar and Suryakumar Yadav which helped India get so close to the target. In the next game, India will hope that they claim the series by winning the all-important series decider.
What to expect in the IND vs SL 3rd T20I?
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill need to fire at the top. Ishan will get a bigger rope as he has just scored a double ton in the ODI cricket, however, Gill will have to make way for captain Rohit in the next series. Umran Malik needs to continue his great form it is his sheer pace that is troubling the batters even on the Indian pitches.
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: India win by 91 runs
India beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs to win the series 2-1. Dasun Shanaka and co are bowled out by the Indian bowling attack at 137 runs on the board in just 16.4 overs. What a dominating performance by the Hardik Pandya-led Men in Blue.
IND vs SL SCORE: Game over for Sri Lanka
The match is very much over for Sri Lanka as they go 8 down in their chase of 228 runs. Suryakumar Yadav is the difference maker followed up by some brilliant bowling by India.
SL - 127/8 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score and updates: SL need a miracle
Yuzvendra Chahal has done the job for India so far as Sri Lanka are 5 down in their chase of 229 runs. Dasun Shanaka and co need a knock like Suryakumar Yadava at the moment.
SL - 101/5 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Updates and score: Sri Lanka in need of a miracle
Sri Lanka need to keep the flow of runs going if they want to stay in this contest but India are keen on taking opportunities to get wickets.
SL - 83/3 (9 Overs)
IND vs SL 3rd T20I LIVE Score: GONE!
Kusal Mendis 23 (15) caught by Umran Malik bowled by Axar Patel. India get the first wicket they were looking for and the danger-man Mendis departs. Tough ask for the other Sri Lanka batters at the moment.
SL - 44/1 (4.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20 Score and updates: SL off to fiery start
Sri Lanka off to a fiery start in their chase of 229 runs. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are taking charge in the chase. India looking clueless at the moment.
SL - 35/0 (3 Overs)
IND vs SL LIVE Score: 6 off the first
Sri Lanka get 6 runs off the first over against Hardik Pandya. No wonder they have to keep things going right from the start if they want to stay in this contest.
IND vs SL LIVE Score and updates: IND finish at 228/5
India finish 228/5 after 20 overs as Suryakumar Yadav smacks another fiery hundred. He has smacked 9 sixes and 7 fours all over the park. Sri Lanka tried everything to get him out but he played with them brilliantly.
Sri Lanka now need 229 runs to win the series
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav hits century
Another century for the man in form, it took him just 45 balls to complete another 100 in t20 cricket. He has toyed with the Sri Lankan bowling attack without any hesitation. He has smacked 6 fours and 8 sixes so far.
IND - 216/5 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score and Updates: Sri Lanka desperate for Surya's wicket
Suryakumar Yadav is in death touch at the moment. He is talking in sixes and fours only and Sri Lanka are clueless at the moment. Hardik Pandya has departed cheaply but it is not letting Surya stop from scoring.
IND - 188/4 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: GONE!
Finally! Sri Lanka get a wicket and they break the partnership. What a relief for Dasun Shanaka and co. Shubman Gill 46 (36) bowled in by Wanindu Hasaranga. Still, Suryakumar Yadav is in the middle batting on 77 off just 24 balls.
IND - 164/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score and updates: SKY hits fifty
Suryakumar Yadav completes his fifty in just 26 balls. He is on FIRE at the moment, he is toying with the Sri Lanka bowling attack at the moment. The right-hander is smacking sixes and fours all over the park.
IND - 131/2 (13 Overs), Surya 58 (28) & Gill 34 (32)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score and updates: India look to push now
India have both batters set at the crease, Shubman Gill will be looking to push the scoreboard now. Sri Lanka bring in Karunaratne to attack the stumps after drinks break.
IND - 92/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score 3rd T20I: Surya keeps IND on top
Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill keep India on top as they keep the run-rate going after Tripathi's innings. Sri Lanka eyeing another wicket as Suryakumar is getting set at the moment.
IND - 77/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score and updates: Tripathi GONE!
Rahul Tripathi 35 (15) caught by Madushanka bowled by Karunaratne. Sri Lanka were feeling the pressure after Rahul Tripathi smacked Theeksana for 12 runs in the fifth over. India playing fearless cricket after Ishan Kishan's dismissal.
IND - 52/2 (5.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score and updates: Gill takes off the pressure
A six and a four by Shubman Gill after playing nine dot balls. He has changed the scoreboard in a blink of an eye. Sri Lanka still pushing for wickets but India look comfortable at the moment.
IND -27 /1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score and updates: IND feeling the pressure
Ishan Kishan has departed in the first over and now a maiden over played by Shubman Gill. Rahul Tripathi has come in at number 3 again, can he do something this time? Sri Lanka looking for another wicket.
IND - 7/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Here we go!
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan open the innings for India. Sri Lanka eye an early wicket whereas India look to start the match with a fiery powerplay.
IND - 3/0 (0.2 Over)
LIVE IND vs SL 2rd T20: Playing XI
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: Toss report!
Hardik Pandya wins toss, and opts to first in the third T20I against Sri Lanka.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score and updates: Toss coming up shortly
Hardik Pandya and Dasun Shanaka will be coming out shortly for the toss at 6:30 PM (IST). Stay tuned! It is the final showdown between India and Sri Lanka, winner wins the T20I series tonight!
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20 Score and updates: Who will face the axe?
Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Mavi were the underperformers in the first two games. Will Hardik Pandya and management give them one more chance or they will get dropped? Toss at 6:30 PM (IST).
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: Shubman Gill to play?
The right-hander has been disappointing in the two matches played against Sri Lanka so far. Will he play today? It will be a big call if Pandya still gives him a chance.
IND vs SL 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Harshal Patel will be back?
The bowlers of India were taken to cleaners in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. Will Pandya change the bowling attack or will he trust his bowlers after an average performance again. Shivam Mavi can be dropped after playing his second T20I match for India today.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: Arshdeep Singh to play?
The left-arm fast bowler bowled 5 no-balls in the second T20I match against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya called it a 'crime' to bowl so many no-balls in this format after the game.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Good news for Team India
Watch: KL Rahul gearing up for comeback, India opening batsman hit nets
CLICK
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka found gem in Dasun Shanaka
Despite the recent problems the country has faced, Dasun Shanaka has guided this young Sri Lankan team in a manner that has greatly impressed me. He is an excellent all-around player, and IPL franchises may have lost out on a gold mine by overlooking him.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: SL eye historic series win
India last suffered a home T20I series loss in 2019. Team India was crushed 2-0 by Australia. They haven't lost in 11 series since that time. Sri Lanka's victory in Rajkot will end India's winning streak as well as give the visitors their first T20I series victory in India in six tries.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal on verge of big record
Three more wickets would put Yuzvendra Chahal (88) ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90) as the highest wicket-taker for India in T20 Internationals.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Deepak Hooda will look to continue his good run
_____ T20I-_ _______ ___ ________ ________
__________ #DeepakHooda?
__________ Mastercard #INDvSL 3rd T20I | _____ |______ _______ 7 PM | Star Sports _____ & Disney+Hotstar-__#BelieveInBlue #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JA6c3DM7Kk
— Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) January 7, 2023
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: All eyes will be on Umran Malik
That's #UmranMalik #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VOKVgiNIRO
— Anupam Kaulshi (@alittleabtmkt) January 5, 2023
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Head-to-head stat
IND - 18
SL - 9
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Team India's Predicted Playing XI
Shubman Gill, the opening batsman for India, made his T20I debut in the first game of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Despite high expectations, the Gujrat Titans batsman could only manage seven runs in the first game and five runs in the second. Ruturaj Gaikwad is Shubman Gill's only opponent now that Sanju Samson has been eliminated from the series. The CSK batter is still lined up and waiting for his turn.
CLICK
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: This is how Sri Lanka claimed win in 2nd game
India gave it their all, but Sri Lanka have drawn level in the series with a win in a high-scoring game in Pune _#INDvSL | _ Scorecard:_https://t.co/Kbt60yEhau pic.twitter.com/LjeGIagn5f
— ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2023
CLICK
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan
Batters: Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Hardik Pandya, Chamika Karunaratne
Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Axar Patel, Maheesh Theekshana
To know captain and vice-captain choice
CLICK
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.
CLICK
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Pitch Report
The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly surface and is anticipated to be of great help to the batsmen in both innings. Spinners will be essential in the middle overs, while pacers may receive some help in the second half of the game.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: No sign of rain
At Rajkot, the humidity level will be relatively low—just 31%. Dew chances will be relatively low, but making a good number of runs and playing excellent defence won't be a bad idea either. By 7 p.m. IST, the temperature would drop from 28 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius at 11 p.m. IST.
IND vs SL 3rd T20I LIVE score: Who will play?
Hardik Pandya failed to provide in the second match against Sri Lanka. However, Rahul Tripathi only got one chance so far in his international career, will he get another?
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score and updates: Rahul Tripathi to play?
Will Rahul Tripathi play in the third T20I against Sri Lanka? He performed brilliantly in the IPL 2023 but failed to make an impact in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: No comeback for senior players?
According to Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, the Men in Blue have surpassed established veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Dinesh Karthik in the game's shortest format. India's team selection for the current series against Sri Lanka, which contained a predominantly young composition headed by Hardik Pandya, was a big indication of a severe makeover in India's T20I structure after the devastating loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final in November.
CLICK
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Team India in Rajkot
A warm and traditional welcome in Rajkot as #TeamIndia arrive for the third and final T20I, which will take place tomorrow! __ #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6Z7IOGO0BS
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2023
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Rahul Dravi back Arshdeep Singh
"Nobody wants to bowl wides and no-balls in any format of the game, but especially in the T20 format of the game. The young kids will have games like this at times, and I think we all need to be patient with them, (but) we need to be understanding that games like this can't happen. I think as they're learning, it's tough. It's not easy learning in international cricket. You have to learn on the job. I think we're going to have to have a little bit of patience with these guys," Dravid said in a post-match press conference.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with Arshdeep Singh
During the hosts' 16-run loss to Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Pune, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticised left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh for bowling five no balls in his two-over performance. After missing the first T20I in Mumbai due to illness, Arshdeep, who now plays for India, struggled mightily in Pune. In only two overs against Sri Lanka, he let up 37 runs, and in his first over of the game, he even conceded three consecutive no-balls.
"As a professional, you can't be doing this. We often hear that today's players say, things aren't in our control. Not bowling no ball is in your control. What happens after you deliver the ball, what the batsman does, is another thing. Not bowling a no ball is definitely in your control," said Gavaskar when he was on his commentary duty for broadcasters Star Sports.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Pitch Report
At SCA Stadium, the average first innings total is 179, and the second innings total is 149. Rajkot has a history of providing some assistance to the spinners. Overall, it is a batting haven, and quick bowlers frequently rely on slower deliveries to misdirect batsmen. If the ground is hard and offers little assistance to the spinners, another high-scoring match is to be anticipated.
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Axar Patel says THIS after excllent day in Pune
____ @akshar2026 talks about his valiant quick-fire maiden T20I fifty, those 3 sixes off Hasaranga & shares a special message for #TeamIndia fans ahead of the #INDvSL T20I series decider in Rajkot ____ pic.twitter.com/IwhnVHkEvk
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2023
LIVE IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XI of both sides
India
Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, RA Tripathi, HH Pandya(C), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka, B Rajapaksa, C Asalanka, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, K Mendis, M Theekshana, D Madushanka, K Rajitha
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd and final T20I of the series. This will be the series decider and both teams will go all guns blazing in it. This is you host Akash and I will take you through all the key updates of the game.
More Stories