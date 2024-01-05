LIVE Updates | IND-W VS AUS-W, 1st T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur Vs Alyssa Healy

India women take on Australia women in first of the three T20Is to take place in Navi Mumbai today. After losing the ODIs, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will have a chance to make a strong comeback in the shortest format of the game. India played some poor cricket in the ODIs and it is time to forget all of that and move on to the next job.

Both teams will also be looking to build a strong squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in Bangladesh in September-October. India have some really good young talent at the helm in form of Amanjot Kaur, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque and they all must be given as many matches as possible to get ready for the mega event later this year. At the same time, it will be interesting to see how Smriti Mandhana goes in the T20 series as she has been very inconsistent in he performances.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from 1st T20I between India women and Australia women below