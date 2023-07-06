trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631841
BAS DE LEEDE

Who Is Bas de Leede, Son Of Former Netherlands Captain Who Dismissed Sachin Tendulkar In 2003 ODI World Cup

Know all about Bas de Leede who's father is a former captain of the Netherlands cricket team.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:54 PM IST

A match-winning performance which has 123 runs from 92 balls and a five-wicket haul from Bas de Leede got Netherlands a seat in the ODI World Cup 2023. Netherlands defeated Scotland by 4 wickets in a key clash at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Scotland had Richie Berrington 64 (84) and Brandon McMullen 106 (100) to help them finish at 277/9 after 50 overs. Netherlands needed to chase their target of 278 inside 44 overs to qualify for the World Cup and Bas de Leede went all guns blazing in the last ten balls he played to get his side a place in the 2023 ICC World Cup.


Interestingly, Bas de Leede is the son of former Netherlands captain Tim de Leede. He played in every World Cup his country qualified for. He has an explosive batter in the middle-order and a talented all-rounder. In 2003, he took four wickets for Netherlands in a clash against India which also included Sachin Tendulkar's prized wicket. It looks like his son is filling his shoes impressively after looking at Bas de Leede's performance against Scotland.

Bas de Leede was batting on 90 off 82 at one moment when he decided to attack the opposition. He was on 123 off 92 in the next ten balls he faced, what a shift of momentum that was from the 23-year-old all-rounder.

