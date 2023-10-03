PAK 48-2 (7) | PAK vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Cricket Live Score: AUS Bounce Back With 2 Quick Wickets

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match: Australia displayed an impressive performance, amassing a robust total on the scoreboard. The partnership of Warner and Marsh set the tone with a strong start, followed by Smith and Labuschagne who steadied the ship during their time in the middle. Maxwell and Inglish had their moments of fun, and Green contributed with a noteworthy fifty. This collective effort led to Australia accumulating a formidable 351 runs. However, it was a tough day for Haris Rauf, who conceded 78 runs in just six overs. In contrast, Shaheen and Hasan Ali had decent spells, while the spinners managed to perform reasonably well despite the pitch not offering much assistance. In a previous match, New Zealand had successfully chased down a substantial total against Pakistan, setting a precedent. Now, Pakistan aims to emulate New Zealand's feat as they face the challenge of doing the same against the Australian team.

