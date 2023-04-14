DC: 1-2 (1.3) | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RCB On Top, DC 2 Down
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: RCB have posted a total of 174 runs against DC at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, David Warner, the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC), won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 20th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today. RCB, led by Faf du Plessis have posted 174 runs on the board. They will aim to bounce back from their two consecutive defeats while DC, captained by David Warner, will be looking for their first win of the season after losing all four matches so far.
In their most recent encounters, RCB suffered a heart-wrenching defeat at home against Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring match where RCB set a challenging target of 213, but LSG chased it down on the last ball with just one wicket in hand. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in their fourth successive loss, chasing down a total of 173 with six wickets in hand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
LIVE RCB vs DC IPL 2023: Back-to-back wickets for RCB
Mitchell Marsh gets the leading edge against the bowling of Wayne Parnel and Virat Kohli makes no mistake. The ball went high in the air but VK kept his calm and took the catch to give RCB their second wicket.
LIVE RCB vs DC IPL 2023: Shaw gets run out
Prithvi Shaw departs after getting run out in the first over. It was his call but the acrobatic effort by Anju Rawat helped RCB get the first breakthrough. Mitchell Marsh joins Warner in the middle.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Delhi need 175 runs to win
Delhi Capitals have restricted the hosts for a total of 174 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB batters Kohli, Du Plessis and Maxwell were the only ones who could make an major impact in this game at home. Disappointing knock from the Impact player Anuj Rawat who only scored 15 off 22 balls.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: RCB eye big total
Shahbaz Ahmed and Anuj Rawat (Impact player) in the middle for RCB, eyeing a challenging total for their side. Delhi Capitals desperate for a wicket at the moment to get more control of this contest.
RCB: 147/6 (17 Overs)
Virat Kohli's Wild Celebration After Scoring Fifty In RCB vs DC Game Goes Viral, Anushka Sharma Overjoyed In Stands - Watch
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Two wickets in quick succession
Back-to-back wickets for the Delhi Capitals as Glenn Maxwell departs and just a ball after, Dinesh Karthik is gone for a golden duck. DC bounce back in this contest as Royal Challengers Bangalore keep losing wickets.
RCB: 134/6 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Another wicket
Mahipal Lomror 26 (18) caught by Abhishek Porel bowled by Mitchell Marsh. RCB lose another one as Delhi Capitals review the umpire's decision. DC gain some confidence with the wicket now.
RCB: 119/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Kohli gone
Virat Kohli 50 (34) caught by Yash Dhull bowled by Lalit Yadav. RCB lose their second wicket, a shocking one to be honest, Kohli gets out on a juicy full-toss as he is caught near the rope by young gun Yash Dhull.
RCB: 103/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Kohli on fire
Virat Kohli is talking in fours and sixes at the moment as he keeps RCB afloat. Royal Challengers Bangalore's run-rate took a huge dip since Faf du Plessis' wicket but Kohli takes the charge now after the timeout.
RCB: 82/1 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Delhi Capitals bounce back
The runrate has gone down since the wicket of Faf du Plessis. RCB's struggle against the spinners continue as DC bring in Kuldeep Yadav and Lalit Yadav into the attack.
RCB: 55/1 (7.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RCB: Out!
Faf du Plessis 22 (16) caught by Aman Hakim bowled by Mitchell Marsh. What a catch by the DC fielder, RCB lose their first wicket and DC have gained some confidence now. The very next ball, Lomror is dropped by Manish Pandey on point.
RCB: 43/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: RCB on fire
Royal Challengers Bangalore are off to a flying start in their clash against the Delhi Capitals. Captain Faf du Plessis along side Virat Kohli are going all guns blazing in the powerplay.
RCB: 25/0 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score and updates: Action begins
Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis open the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Anrich Nortje attacks the stumps for Delhi Capitals. RCB will eye a big total at this venue.
RCB: 1/0 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RCB: Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Toss report
David Warner wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye win
Royal Challengers Bangalore eye victory at home against the Delhi Capitals. RCB have been struggling with form this season, Delhi Capitals on the other hand yet to register their first win of the IPL 2023 season.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC: Toss coming up shortly
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Toss will take place at 3 PM (IST), captains David Warner and Faf du Plessis will be coming out to flip the coin shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs DC score: Pitch report
The venue is known as a batters paradise and bowlers graveyard. Anything near 180 considered chasable at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The captain winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl first at the venue.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs RCB score: Weather report
Good news for cricket fans is that the weather is expected to be clear during the game. There are no chances of rain at the venue today.
IPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Hazlewood has arrived
Good news for RCB fans as Hazlewood arrived in Bengaluru on April 14, as expected. RCB coach Sanjay Bangar had earlier said that he could be available by April 17 after undergoing fitness tess.
Hoff's Home!
And it's only a matter of time.
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2023
RCB vs DC: Probable XIs
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat/Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw/Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed/Mukesh Kumar
RCB vs DC LIVE: Marsh back with DC
Mitch Marsh has flown back to India after his wedding and should play the game vs RCB today. He had a long nets session where he looked to smash the bowlers out of the park. DC would be hoping he comes good in this game.
RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Wanindu Hasaranga Available For RCB
Sri Lanka's msystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has joined the squad in Bengaluru and should play vs DC straightaway which means either David Willey or Wayne Parnell will have to make way for him as the overseas option.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: RCB players speak on their prep
DK and coach Sanjay Bangar on how they improve in the game vs Delhi Capitals. Watch.
RCB v DC: Game Day | Preview
Dinesh Karthik and Sanjay Bangar talk about the corrections the team has to make ahead of the Delhi Capitals clash, while Siraj talks about the things that have gone right for him, on @hombalefilms brings to you Game Day.
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 15, 2023
LIVE Updates RCB vs DC: Watch out for Maxwell
12 off 3 vs MI. 5 off 7 vs KKR. 59 off 29 vs LSG. These are scores of Maxwell in IPL 2023 so far. Making his return after leg injury, the Aussie all-rounder has looked in great touch. He will be the one of the batters to watch out for in today's match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Pant is in Bengaluru
Rishabh Pant visited the nets session of the DC team on Friday to pass on some motivational words.
Rishabh Pant visited the nets session of the DC team on Friday to pass on some motivational words.
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 14, 2023
RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST
Heat will be a challenge for both the sides as this is an afternoon game and the team winning the toss will be looking to bat first to avoid the sun. Defending a target is always the best thing to do in the day games in IPL. The game starts at 3.30 pm in Bengaluru with toss taking place half an hour before.
RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Head to Head record
RCB and DC have played each other 27 times in IPL out of which the Bangalore-based franchise have won 17 games while DC have been victoriou 10 times. Not to forget, Royal Challengers have also won each of their last three games vs DC.
RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Delhi aim to end losing streak
This has not been a smooth season for DC so far who have lost four games on the trot. They are placed right at the bottom of the points table and are still searching their first win of the season.
RCB vs DC LIVE Updates: Double header day
It is the third Saturday double header in IPL 2023. In first game, RCB take on DC from 3.30 pm IST and in the second match of the day. LSG will play Punjab Kings from 7.30 pm IST. Both the matches can be watched on Star Sports and Jio Cinema app.
RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Live: Full Saquads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal