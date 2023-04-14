DC: 1-2 (1.3) | RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RCB On Top, DC 2 Down

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, David Warner, the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC), won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 20th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today. RCB, led by Faf du Plessis have posted 174 runs on the board. They will aim to bounce back from their two consecutive defeats while DC, captained by David Warner, will be looking for their first win of the season after losing all four matches so far.

In their most recent encounters, RCB suffered a heart-wrenching defeat at home against Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring match where RCB set a challenging target of 213, but LSG chased it down on the last ball with just one wicket in hand. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in their fourth successive loss, chasing down a total of 173 with six wickets in hand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.