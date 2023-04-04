RR: 16-1 (2) | RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal Departs, RR 1 Down

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan posted 197 runs on the board. PBKS triumphed over Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game, despite the absence of key players Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada. Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Sikandar Raza put on an excellent bowling display, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa's rapid half-century at number three helped Punjab Kings reach 191 runs.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals' top order appears to be in excellent form. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a strong start in their previous game, with Sanju Samson also scoring a half-century to take the team to a formidable total of 203 runs. Spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal was in fine form, taking four wickets, while Trent Boult took two wickets and KM Asif kept the scoring rate under control. The match is expected to be a high-scoring encounter, with both teams boasting potent batting line-ups. The likes of Dhawan, Rajapaksa, and Chris Gayle will make it difficult for Rajasthan Royals, but if Buttler, Jaiswal, and Samson continue their current form, the home team will be a force to be reckoned with.

