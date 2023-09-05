AFG 29-2 (6) | SL VS AFG, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: Kasun Rajitha Strikes, AFG 2 Down
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka have posted 291 runs against Afghanistan in the first innings.
Trending Photos
Sri Lanka have posted 291 runs after 50 overs against Afghanistan. Both teams are locking horns with each other at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in match no. 6 of the Asia Cup 2023 edition. A big loss for any team in this format of the tournament can get them eliminated and now Afghanistan are in tremendous pressure to keep themselves alive for the Super Four qualification.
Dasun Shanaka-led Lanka did a good job in their first game winning it in style Bangladesh despite missing some key players from their lineup. Afghanistan have to chase a target of over 300 (if Sri Lanka post it) to keep themselves alive in this competition and if they end up posting 300, they need to win by a margin of atleast 237 runs.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka On Top
Rajitha strikes again! At a speed of 137kph, he delivers a fuller-length ball outside off. Ibrahim Zadran attempts a drive without proper footwork and ends up getting an inside edge, sending the ball crashing into his stumps. Afghanistan loses their second opener. Ibrahim Zadran departs for 7 runs from 14 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE Score AFG 28/2 (5.4) CRR: 4.94 REQ: 5.95
Afghanistan need 264 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG Rebuild
Theekshana bowled tightly, with Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin managing singles and no boundaries. A wide was conceded, resulting in 8 runs in the over. In the following over, Rajitha conceded two consecutive boundaries to Gulbadin - a four followed by a six - and then bowled two dot balls.
LIVE Score AFG 22/1 (4) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 5.87
Afghanistan need 270 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG 1 Down
Gurbaz's Departs! Rajitha delivers a full, swinging delivery outside off at 138kph. Gurbaz attempts a reckless, footless swing, losing his balance and edging the ball. Kusal Mendis makes a comfortable catch behind the stumps, giving Rajitha an early breakthrough. Gurbaz departs for 4 runs off 8 balls, including a boundary.
LIVE Score AFG 10/1 (2.2) CRR: 4.29 REQ: 5.92
Afghanistan need 282 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: AFG Look To Good Start
Rajitha bowled a variety of deliveries to Gurbaz. Gurbaz managed to score a boundary on the fifth ball, displaying a strong shot. However, there was a fielding opportunity on the fourth ball, but the fielder couldn't hold on to it. Overall, a mix of deliveries and an eventful start to the match.
LIVE Score AFG 4/0 (1) CRR: 4 REQ: 5.88
Afghanistan need 288 runs
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Sri Lanka post 291
Sri Lanka have posted 291 runs on the board after a fine start from their openers and from them on Kusal Mendis - Charith Asalanka cruised through the middle over phase. In the end, Rashid Khan caused some trouble like expected, but Theekshana and Wellalage got a partnership of 64 runs in the end for the 8th wicket.
SL: 291/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan score: Farooqi comes in
Dunith Wellalage to carry, he is batting 23 off 33 ball 3 fours so far. Just 12 balls remaining for Sri Lanka now. Fazalhaq Farooqi will bowl the last few overs.
SL: 257-7 (48 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Lanka eye 300
Sri Lanka eye 300 runs on the board with Theekshana and Wellalage in the middle. Naib into the attack for Afghanistan, he has taken three wickets so far in his eight overs.
SL: 257-7 (46 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG: Lanka eye 300
Sri Lanka eye a total close to 300 runs but Afghanistan are keen on getting them out before 50 overs. 36 balls left for Lanka with 3 wickets.
SL: 248/7 (44 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan score: SL 7 down
Sri Lanka are seven down at the moment and it is not looking very good for them after losing 4 wickets in such quick succession.
SL: 243/7 (42 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Rashid to the rescue
Rashid Khan has changed the scenario, three wickets from that over and one was of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka who was cleaned up by the leggie.
SL: 232/7 (40 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Sri Lanka in control
Sri Lanka are in complete control at the moment with Kusal Mendis along side Dhananjaya de Silva in the middle.
SL: 221/4 (38 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Mendis close to ton
Kusal Mendis is batting on 89 off 81 balls with 3 sixes and 6 fours, he just 11 runs away from a brilliant and well deserved hundred.
SL: 209/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Scorer: Wicket!
Charith Asalanka caught and bowled by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan finally break the partnership but the dangerous Mendis is still in the middle batting on 75 off 74.
SL: 189/4 (34 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghansitan score: Mendis on fire
Kusal Mendis is batting in terrific rhythm in the middle, both batters are cruising their team a good total with singles and doubles.
SL: 174/3 (32 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghansitan score: 20 overs left
Just 20 overs left now and Sri Lanka are in the good spot at the moment with seven wickets in hand. They will surely a total close to 300 now.
SL: 167/3 (30 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Mendis hits fifty
Kusal Mendis completes his fifty, he is batting on 53 off 56 balls with 5 boundaries. Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi attack the stumps for Afghanistan.
SL: 153/3 (28 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Rashid taken to cleaners
Three consecutive boundaries off Rashid Khan by Kusal Mendis, he is getting in the mood as Afghanistan look clueless in the middle.
SL: 141/3 (26.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka coming back
Sri Lanka are slowly coming back with a partnership in the middle. Afghanistan need to get some wickets soon to keep the pressure on the oppositon.
SL: 122/3 (24.2 Overs)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka look to rebuild
Sri Lanka look to rebuild with Asalanka and Kusal Mendis in the middle as Afghanistan come in hard for wickets.
SL: 111/3 (21 Overs)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 SL vs AFG: Asalanka in
Two new batters are in the middle - Kusal Mendis and Asalanka looking to buildup a solid partnership. Afghanistan coming in hard for wickets.
SL: 96/3 (19 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Another one
Sadeera Samawickrama 3 (8) caught behind by Gurbaz bowled by Gulbadin, all three wickets taken by Naib, what a spell so far from him.
SL: 86/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Gone!
Both openers are back in the hut as Pathum Nissanka 41 (40) gets trapped by Gulbadin. Sri Lanka are 2 down now.
SL: 83/2 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Sri Lanka 1 down
Sri Lanka are 1 down but Nissanka and Mendis look in fine touch at the moment. Afghanistan need to get wickets as soon as possible to stay in this contest.
SL: 71/1 (13 Over)
LIVE SL vs AFG Asia Cup Score: Gone!
Dimuth Karunaratne 32 (35) caught by Mohammad Nabi bowled by Gulbadin Naib. Afghanistan get the first wicket they were looking for desperately.
SL: 65/1 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG Asia Cup Score: Sri Lanka on top
Sri Lanka are in good control of this contest, they have got a fine start from their openers batting in brilliant rhythm.
SL: 56/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG: Naib comes in
Gilbadin Naib has been brought into the attack from Afghanistan to find that first breakthrough. It is a do or die clash for Afghanistan.
SL: 44/0 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE SL vs AFG: Batters looking good
The conditions for batting look pretty good so far and both Lanka openers are off to a fine start with some boundaries.
SL: 36/0 (5 Over)
LIVE SL vs AFG Score: Sri Lanka off to a fine start
Pathum Nissanka and Karunaratne have got their side to a fine start against Afghanistan. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi attack the stumps for Afghanistan.
SL: 15/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Score: Match begins
Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka open the innings for Sri Lanka as Fazalhaq Farooqi opens the bowling for Afghanistan. Nine runs from the first one.
SL: 9/0 (1 Over)
LIVE SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023: Lineups
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
LIVE SL vs AFG ASIA Cup 2023: Toss report
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first agaisnt Afghanistan. The clash is taking place in Pakistan's Lahore and there are no chances of rain today.
LIVE SL vs AFG Asia Cup: Toss coming up
We are just moments away from the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 toss. The captains will walk out at 230 PM (IST) and the action will begin at 3 PM.
LIVE AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Dimuth Karunaratne close to 8,000 ODI runs
Former Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (7,880) requires 120 runs to reach 8000 runs in international cricket. Can Karunaratne achieve this feat against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2023 match in Lahore today?
LIVE Updates Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Nabi eyes 250 international wickets
Afghanistan all-rounder and former captain Mohammad Nabi (249) is one scalp away from reaching 250 wickets in international cricket. Can Nabi achieve this feat against Sri Lanka in match No. 6 of the Asia Cup 2023 today?
LIVE AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis eyes big record
Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis (2,950) needs 50 runs to complete the milestone of 3,000 runs in ODIs. Can Mendis achieve this feat against Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2023 match in Lahore today?
Live Updates Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Dasun Shanaka or Rashid Khan? Ibrahim Zadran or Matheesh Pathirana? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka hold edge in head-to-head
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other 10 times in ODI cricket. Sri Lanka have won 6 matches and Afghanistan have won 3 and one ended in no-result. Who will come out on top in Asia Cup 2023 match on Tuesday?
AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have highest win-percentage in Lahore
Sri Lanka have played 13 matches in Lahore, and won nine. Their win percentage of 69.23 per cent is the highest of any side to have played at least ten games at the Gaddafi Stadium there. Can Sri Lanka continue their winning run Lahore against Afghanistan today?
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Check Livestreaming details
Afghanistan are up against Sri Lanka in a must-win match in Group B of the Asia Cup 2023. Both sides must win to qualify for Super 4 stages.
Check when and where to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match livestreaming HERE.
AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Noor Ahmad to come in for Afghanistan?
Afghanistan may look to bring in Gujarat Titans spinner Noor Ahmad into their playing 11 for the must-win game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Noor Ahmad is an option to replace one of Karim Janat or Gulbadin Naib, while Riaz Hassan could also come in to freshen up the middle order.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye new world record
Sri Lanka have won 11 successive matches in ODI cricket and will be eyeing a new world record with a 12th successive win when they take on Afghanistan in their second Group B match in Lahore today.
AFG vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Tough task for Afghanistan
The winner of final Group B match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will book their berth in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage. However, Afghanistan have to win by 70 runs or chase down the target in 36 overs if they hope to qualify by beating Sri Lanka on net run-rate. Bangladesh have already booked their Super 4 berth.
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 Match
Hello and welcome to our SL vs AFG match which is also the game no. 6 of the 2023 Asia Cup edition. Follow our feed for all the key and major updates from the all-important clash taking place in Pakistan today.