SCO 34-1 (9) | WI vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: McMullen, Cross Steady Scotland's Chase

WI vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: McMullen, Cross Steady Scotland's Chase
West Indies vs Scotland, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Scotland need 182 runs to win.
Scotland won the toss in match number 3 of the Super Sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers vs West Indies and asked the opponents to bat first. In reply, WI could only post 181 after getting bowled out for 43.5 overs. The Shai Hope-led squad is under extreme pressure to deliver the goods after losing their last two matches of the group stage. The two-time World Cup champions lost to Zimbabwe by 35 runs before going down against Netherlands. The loss vs Netherlands hurt them the most as they failed to defend a target of 375. And lost in the Super Over with Jason Holder getting smashed for 30 runs in a single over.
Scotland are in good form. They can do what Netherlands did to West Indies and hence, the Caribbean side must watch out for them. A win is very crucial here for both the sides. A loss can massively hurt their chances of qualifying for the ten-team mega event scheduled to take place in India in October and November.
Check LIVE Score and Updates from Scotland vs West Indies ODI here
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland score: Shepherd Vs McMullen
In the eighth over, Shepherd bowled to McMullen, who punched a back-of-length delivery wide of extra-cover for a single. McMullen then hit a boundary by shuffling down the pitch. Cross managed a leg bye. Mayers bowled the seventh over, with Cross defending and surviving an LBW appeal. There was also a wide in the over.
Live Score SCO 34/1 (9.1) CRR: 3.71 REQ: 3.62
Scotland need 148 runs
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland score: McMullen take on Holder
In the sixth over, Holder bowled to McMullen, who defended well and found the fielders at backward point. No runs were scored in the over. Joseph bowled the fifth over to Cross, who played a solid defensive shot and then capitalized on a poor delivery by hitting two consecutive boundaries. McMullen managed to guide one to third man for a single.
Live Score SCO 27/1 (7.1) CRR: 3.77 REQ: 3.62
Scotland need 155 runs
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland score: Holder Vs Cross
In the fourth over, Holder bowled to Cross, who managed to score 2 runs through sloppy fielding. He drove a delivery wide of the cover-point fielder for a boundary and took a couple of runs as well. McMullen faced Joseph in the third over and defended solidly. Cross pushed one wide of cover for a single. Both batsmen played defensively and there were no significant scoring shots in the over.
Live Score SCO 17/1 (5) CRR: 3.4 REQ: 3.67
Scotland need 165 runs
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland score: SCO Look To Bounce Back
Holder bowled the first over to Cross, who made 5 runs in that over. Cross played defensive shots, left some deliveries, and also managed to hit a boundary. Joseph bowled the second over to McMullen, who played cautiously, leaving most of the deliveries. McMullen attempted a cut but missed, and Joseph bowled a wide delivery.
Live Score SCO 8/1 (3.2) CRR: 2.4 REQ: 3.73
Scotland need 174 runs
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland score: First Ball First Wicket
In a thrilling start to the innings, West Indies' Jason Holder claimed a crucial wicket with his very first delivery. Christopher McBride, unfortunately, gifted his wicket away by flicking a low full-toss down the leg side, directly into the hands of Kevin Sinclair at mid-wicket. Holder couldn't contain his excitement as he punched the air with clenched fists, providing the West Indies with the perfect start they needed. McBride's dismissal comes as an early blow to his team. Jason Holder's delivery resulted in Christopher McBride's departure for a golden duck, making it an impactful opening for the West Indies.
Live Score SCO 6/1 (1.1) CRR: 5.14 REQ: 3.6
Scotland need 176 runs
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland score: That's it!
West Indies are bowled out for 181 runs after 43.5 overs. Alzarri Joseph 6 (7) caught by Berrington bowled by Chris Greaves is the last wicket of WI. Brilliant performance by Scotlands bowlers. Thanks to a respect saving partnership from Holder and Shepherd that West Indies could get to 181 runs.
WI: 181 (43.5 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO WC Qualifier: West Indies 9 down
Kevin Sinclair 10 (24) out bowled by Chris Sole. A dominant performance by the Scotland bowlers will give their batters a good chance to win this contest from here.
WI: 174/9 (42.2 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO Score: West Indies pin hopes on Hosein, Sinclair
West Indies pin their hopes on Akeal Hosein and Kevin Sinclair in the middle with nine overs left of the first innings. Chris Greaves and Chris Sole attack the stumps for Scotland.
WI: 169/8 (41 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO Score: Holder departs
Jason Holder 45 (79) LBW by Chris Greaves. West Indies both their set batters in the middle as Scotland bounce back in this contest. Just two wickets more and Scotland can begin their chase.
WI: 165/8 (39 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland: Gone!
Romario Shepherd 36 (43) caught by Safyaan Sharif bowled by Mark Watt. Scotland finally break the partnership but Shepherd has done a good job.
WI: 158/7 (37 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland: WI recover
West Indies have recovered well from the horror start thanks to Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd in the middle. Their partnership goes up to 67 off 81 balls.
WI: 148/5 (34.1 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland: Holder close to fifty
Jason Holder inching close to a well played fifty for the West Indies, he has scored 39 so far with 3 fours and a maximum. Scotland looking for a wicket with Greaves and McBride.
WI: 140/6 (31 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland: WI try to rebuild
West Indies are trying to rebuild and get to a respectable total with Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd in the middle. Scotland keen on breaking this 35 run partnership.
WI: 120/6 (28.1 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland: Chris Greaves comes in
Chris Greaves brought into the attack by Scotland looking for a wicket and seal the game for them. West Indies need something special from here to bounce back in this game.
WI: 104/6 (25.4 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO Score: Shepherd joins Holder
Romario Shepherd joins Jason Holder in the middle after Pooran's dismissal. Scotland are complete control of this contest, West Indies somehow trying to bounce back.
WI: 97/6 (23.3 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO Score: Pooran gone
Nicholas Pooran 21 (43) caught by Christopher McBride bowled by Mark Watt. Scotland get the dangerman out, West Indies have a big task up their sleeves if they want to win this game now.
WI: 81/6 (21.1 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO Score: Holder and Pooran in middle
Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran are in the middle for WI looking to rebuild and get their team on track. Scotland desperate to break this stand and put more pressure.
WI: 78/5 (19.1 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO Score: Pooran playing smart
Nicholas Pooran is uncharacteristically playing slow at the moment because he knows the price of his wicket at the moment. Jason Holder on the other end is batting on 4 off 15 balls.
WI: 69/5 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO Score: All eyes on Pooran
Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder are in the middle for West Indies with plenty of overs to bat. They need to buildup a partnership from here in order to stay alive in this contest.
WI: 63/5 (15 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Scotland: Gone!
Shai Hope 13 (16) caught by Cross bowled by Safyaan Sharif. Big wicket, West Indies are in all sorts of trouble at the moment as they keep losing wickets and this time it is their skipper who walks back to pavilion.
WI: 61/5 (13 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO score: West Indies look to rebuild
West Indies look to rebuilt with Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope in the middle. They are in desperate need of a long partnership to bounce back in this contest.
WI: 51/4 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO score: Scotland hunt for wickets
Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope are in the middle for West Indies with four wickets down inside ten overs. Scotland are keen on keeping the pressure on from here.
WI: 43/4 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO score: West Indies in trouble
First Brandon McMullen and now it is Chris Sole who takes a wicket for Scotland. Kyle Mayers in gone, out bowled by Sole. WI skipper Shai Hope is just watching this drama from the other end.
WI: 35/4 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO score: Another one
Shamarh Brooks 0 (3) caught by Mark Watt bowled by Brandon McMullen. Another one goes down for the West Indies, McMullen is causing too much trouble for the opposition at the moment.
WI: 25/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Out!
Johnson Charles 0 (6) caught by Christopher McBride bowled by Brandon McMullen. Scotland get the early wicket they were looking for as West Indies go 1 down early in the innings.
WI: 11/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE WI vs SCO ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Match begins
Johnson Charles and Brandon Kings open the innings for West Indies. 8 runs from the first over of Chris Sole of Scotland.
WI: 8/0 (1 Over)
LIVE WI vs SCO Score: Pressure on West Indies
West Indies have a reputation to maintain after losing their game against the Netherlands in a disappointing manner. Scotland will look to shock WI just like the Dutch did a couple of days earlier.
LIVE Score Scotland vs West Indies: Playing 11s
Scotland (Playing XI): Matthew Cross(w), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Updates:
Richie Berrington has won the toss for Scotland and they are fielding first in this cricual tie vs West Indies. Playing 11s coming up next.
WI vs SCO: Toss Coming Up Soon
We are just minutes away from the toss. Big game for both the sides. West Indies under pressure to bounce back after two consecutive losses. Watch this space for latest updates.
Windies vs Scotland ODI LIVE Updates: Toss At 12 PM IST
The Super Six match between Scotland and West Indies at 12.30 PM IST today. The toss for the game will take place 12 pm IST. The playing 11s will be annouced after the toss.
WI vs SCO LIVE: High Hopes From West Indies
Fans back home must have been disappointed by the team's performance in the Qualifiers. But they would still be hoping for this side to bounce back strongly. It will be interesting to see whether they do that or not today.
West Indies vs Scotland Qualifier Updates: Leading run-scorers?
Zimbabwe's Sean Williams is at the top of the batting charts in the Qualifiers with 532 runs in 5 matches. He is followed by Nicholas Pooran with 296 runs in 2 matches and Scott Edwards (284 runs in 5 matches.
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Check Super Six standings
Courtesy their win over Netherlands on Friday, Sri Lanka have come to the top of the Super Six standings. Check below.
WI vs Scotland LIVE: Check Dream11 prediction
Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (C), Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Richie Berrington, Brandon King, Johnson Charles
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Brandon McMullen
Bowlers: Mark Watt, Akeal Hosein
SCO vs WI LIVE: Key players for Scotland
Richie Berrington will be hoping for a good game for his side but he will need to deliver himself as well Brandon McMullen, Matthew Cross, Mark Watt and Christopher McBride are some of the Scotland players who will be key to the success of the team in this match vs West Indies.
West Indies vs Scotland LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
Scotland: RD Berrington(C), B McMullen, Chris McBride, MA Leask, Jack Jarvis, CN Greaves, MH Cross(wk), Tomas Mackintosh, CB Sole, MRJ Watt, AC Evans
West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope(C), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph, AJ Hosein
WI vs SCO LIVE: Key players for West Indies
West Indies need a win tonight and they will want their senior pros to rise and shine. Watch out for the likes of Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph in this big game for the two-time champions.
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE WI vs SCO: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The third match of the Super Sixes will begin at 12 pm IST at Harare Sports Club ground. The match will be available to watch on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be on Hotstar.
Windies vs Scotland LIVE: Check squads
Scotland Squad: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah
West Indies vs Scotland LIVE: Hope vs Berrington
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the WI vs SCO clash in Super Sixes. Pressure on Windies to deliver after losing to Zimbabwe and Netherlands in back-to-back matches. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.