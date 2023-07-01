SCO 34-1 (9) | WI vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: McMullen, Cross Steady Scotland's Chase

Scotland won the toss in match number 3 of the Super Sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers vs West Indies and asked the opponents to bat first. In reply, WI could only post 181 after getting bowled out for 43.5 overs. The Shai Hope-led squad is under extreme pressure to deliver the goods after losing their last two matches of the group stage. The two-time World Cup champions lost to Zimbabwe by 35 runs before going down against Netherlands. The loss vs Netherlands hurt them the most as they failed to defend a target of 375. And lost in the Super Over with Jason Holder getting smashed for 30 runs in a single over.

Scotland are in good form. They can do what Netherlands did to West Indies and hence, the Caribbean side must watch out for them. A win is very crucial here for both the sides. A loss can massively hurt their chances of qualifying for the ten-team mega event scheduled to take place in India in October and November.

