LIVE Updates | Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: Who will MI replace for Kieron Pollard? Check here

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List




Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have a point to prove in the IPL 2023 season after a disappointing campaign in the previous edition. Being a side with the most number of IPL trophies in their cabinet always invites pressure on the team to be the top performers every year. Last season was surely something the MI fans and team would like to forget as they finished last in the points table with 4 wins out of the 14 matches they played.  

It can surely be the redemption season for Rohit Sharma and company but for that they will need to fill-in the gaps of big players like Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams and more. On December 23, MI will look to get the best players with their budget of Rs 20.55 crore in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. 

Good news for MI ahead the IPL 2023 is that pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer are expected to get fit until the season begins. Surely, MI will miss the services of Kieron Pollard, who was arguably considered as one of the best all-rounders in the game of cricket and he was always sensational with his fielding in the blue jersey as well. 

MI retained players: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal 

MI players traded-in ahead of IPL 2023 auction: Jason Behrendorff 

MI released players: Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Aryan Juyal (Rs 20 lakh), Basil Thampi (Rs 30 lakh), Daniel Sams (Rs 2.6 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs 75 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1.3 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs 65 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (Rs 1.6 crore), Rahul Buddhi (Rs 20 lakh), Riley Meredith (Rs 1 crore), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 50 lakh), Tymal Mills (Rs 1.5 crore)



Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. We will take you through all key updates of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad updates. Stay tuned!

