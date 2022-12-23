topStoriesenglish
Big BOOST for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2023 as Jofra Archer is all set to make comeback - Check Details

Dec 23, 2022

In a major relief for all ten franchises, the Australian and English cricketers will be available for the entire 2023 IPL season despite the all-important Ashes series starting mid-June. In an email sent to the IPL franchises by BCCI, it has been mentioned that the players from all the countries, except Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will take part in the full season of the tournament. This comes as a big relief for Mumbai Indians who picked injured Jofra Archer in the last year's auction and was ready to fail in 2022 to get the service of the English pacer in 2023.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the development is a big relief for the IPL teams, who were predicting limited or conditional no-objection certificate (NOC) for the players from England and Australia because of the Ashes series -- the traditional and oldest cricket rivalry between the two teams.

"Full Availability. Players selected for ODI series against Afghanistan will be available from 30 March. Players playing final of Sheffield Shield to be available from 28 March," the BCCI mail says of the Australian players. About the England players, the communique has only two words: "Full Availability."

The report further said that England Test skipper Ben Stokes will play full IPL, unless there is a last-minute change. Meanwhile, the mail also informed that the Bangladesh players, selected for the Ireland series, will come for the IPL for a limited time -- April 8 to May 1.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankan players will come from April 8, which means a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to do without their key bowler Wanindu Hasaranga for the first few games as IPL 2023 is expected to kick off on April 1.

Players from other countries, mainly New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies, should be available right through the cash-rich tournament.

