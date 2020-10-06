Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 20: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match number 20 of the ongoing IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals which is all set to take place later tonight (October 6) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians currently occupy the second spot in the points table with three wins from five games while Rajasthan Royals sit in the fifth position after two wins and two losses.

Rajasthan Royals, after a strong start to the tournament, have drifted away somewhat, losing two matches on the trot against KKR and RCB respectively. In these two losses, the Royals batting have let them down with both skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson failing to fire with the bat.

The duo of Smith and Samson are integral to the side’s fortunes as they both had been amongst the runs, scoring brilliant fifties in their opening two victories against CSK and KXIP. In those two opening victories, the Royals had scored 216 and 226 runs respectively with Samson being crowned as the man of the match in both. Senior players like Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat have also failed to deliver so far.

Mumbai Indians have just the opposite tale. The defending champions were still finding their feet in the early goings but have now shifted gears. They have won their last two matches with all-round performances. The return to form of star opener Quinton de Kock in the last game also bodes well for them. The rest of the side are already in good form with both the bat and the ball.

Mumbai Indians will start as slight favorites in this one thanks to their talisman Rohit Sharma’s good touch with the bat and the leadership which has taken them to a record four IPL title victories.

However, one thing to note is that Rajasthan Royals have won their past four matches against Mumbai Indians and will look to continue this fantastic run.