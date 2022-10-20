NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A LIVE Scorecard: Namibia look to recover after loss of 3 wickets in chase
NAM vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A Match LIVE Score and Updates: Check Scorecard and Updates from Namibia vs UAE match here.
Trending Photos
Namibia will be eyeing a Super 12 berth when they take on United Arab Emirates in their final T20 World Cup 2022 Group A clash at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). After the high of 55-run win over Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka, Namibia succumbed to a loss to Netherlands in their second group game.
Their opponents UAE, on the other hand, are out of the race for a berth in the Super 12 after losing both their fixtures so far to the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. Namibia have the best NRR of all the teams in Group A and a win on Thursday should be enough to secure a berth in the Super 12.
Namibia eye Super 12 as they take on UAE in the Group A clash on Thursday
Can they top the group?#NAMvUAE #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/hKvrnAzABz — ICC (@ICC) October 19, 2022
Namibia will count on their skipper Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounders Jan Frylinck and David Wiese to power them to another massive win and secure their qualification.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match between Namibia and UAE here.
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
WICKETS! Namibia are self exploding. JJ Smit run out due to a confusion in running between the wickets and half of the side now back to the hut. In the same over, Erasmus was cleaned uo by Meiyappan. They are in big trouble Namibia. UAE on top. Netherlands should be happy as they are praying for a UAE win which will help them qualify for Super 12.
NAM 46/5 (8)
Namibia need 103 runs in 72 balls
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Namibia have lost lost both of their openers. Powerplay is done and UAE have done well by keeping it tight and picking those two wickets. Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinck in the middle. Ahmed Raza bowling. Seems NAM will attack now.
NAM 38/3 (6.1)
Namibia need 111 runs in 83 balls
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
OUT! Namibia on back foot quite early in the chase as they lose their first wicket in form of Baard. Junaid Siddique takes the wicket. Ahmed Raza with a good catch. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
NAM 14/1 (2.1)
Namibia need 135 runs
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen begin the chase for Namibia. Basil Hameed starts off proceedings with the ball in hand. Good start from him. Just 5 off the first over.
NAM 5/0 (1)
Namibia need 144 runs
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
UAE put up 148/3 in 20 overs
What a finish from UAE after the sedate start they got. They struggled to get going, scoring runs at quick rate was a concern despite Waseem's fifty. But the last partnership between Rizwan and Basid Hameed (35 off 18) takes them to a decent total. They can fight with it.
UAE 148/3 (20)
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Alishan Sharafu departs for just 4. Wiese with the wicket and UAE in all sorts of trouble here. Basil Hameed, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Rizwan key here to take UAE to a fighting total.
UAE 114/3 (17.2)
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
OUT! Waseem departs after scoring a well made 50 off 41 balls, included 1 four and 3 sixes respectively. UAE needed his big finish for a good total on the board. But he is gone. Ben Shikongo picks up the wicket. Alishan Sharafu, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
UAE 97/2 (15)
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
UAE now upping the ante here. Muhammad Waseem taking on the Namibian bowlers. The fifty partnership has come up between him and Rizwan off 35 balls. Six more overs to go from here.
UAE 89/1 (14)
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
UAE have gone past fifty. Always good to pass these landmarks as a team but the strike rate and run rate is an issue here. They need to up the tempo now. The might have lost just one wicket but they seem to be going very slow.
UAE 62/1 (10.5)
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score
Scholtz picks up the first wicket, dismisses Aravind for 21 off 32 balls. Chundangapoyil Rizwan, right handed bat, comes to the crease. UAE need to begin playing their shots as they are going very slow.
UAE 47/1 (9.1)
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Vriitya Aravind gets 2nd four
Vriitys Aravind get his second four of the innings, cuts Bernard Scholtz past diving point to move along to 19. Muhammad Waseem is batting on 13.
UAE are 36/0 in 7 overs vs Namibia
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Muhammad Waseem get 1st SIX of game
Muhammad Waseem smashes left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz for the first six of the match to move along to 9. Vriitya Aravind is unbeaten on 7.
UAE are 19/0 in 3 overs vs Namibia
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Cautious start by UAE
UAE openers Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind make a watchful start against Namibia left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann, who returns from injury.
UAE are 6/0 in 1 over vs Namibia
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the Playing XI...
UAE make a couple of changes to their Playing XI. Here are the final 11 of Namibia and UAE...
UAE: Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), CP Rizwan (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.
Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.
NAM vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022: UAE win TOSS, elect to BAT 1st
United Arab Emirates skipper CP Rizwan has won the toss and elected to bat FIRST. The game is starting 15 minutes late due to late finish of Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match.
More Stories