New Zealand vs South Africa Legends Highlights: SA beat NZ by 9 wickets

New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) are set to take on South Africa Legends (SA-L) in match no. of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Monday (September 12) at Green Park, Kanpur. Ross Taylor will lead the legendary squad of Scott Styris, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond and more against Jonty Rhodes' legendary Proteas. Interestingly, New Zealand were not part of the previous edition of the tournament.
After facing defeat in the first match of the Road Safety World Series, South Africa Legends led by captain Jonty Rhodes will look to bounce back against Ross Taylor's New Zealand Legends.
South Africa Legends squad: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.
New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.
South Africa Legends won by 9 wkts
NZL 99/8 (20)
RSAL 100/1 (13.3)
South Africa on top
Solid start for South Africa legends as opening pair of Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk 34 for no wicket at the end of powerplay. New Zealand need quick wickets to bounce back in the game.
RSAL - 34/0 (6 overs) South Africa Legends need 66 runs in 85 balls
New Zealand Legends finish innings
NZ-L finish their innings with just 99 runs on the scoreboard. Johan Botha displayed some brilliant spin bowling as he took 4 wickets giving away just 11 runs in his 4 overs. South Africa Legends need 100 runs to win in 120 balls now.
NZL in need of a miracle
Dean Brownlie batting on 40 off 40 is the only batter from the New Zealand Legends to reach double figures so far and they need to push the runrate in the remaining 4 overs.
NZL - 72//6 (16 Overs), Hopkinds 7 (16)
NZL in trouble
New Zealand Legends are 4 down in 8 overs with just over 40 runs on the board, skipper Ross Taylor also had a bad outing as Johan Botha looks in fine rhythm, he has taken 3 wickets so far.
NZL - 44/4 (8.3 Overs), Brownlie 29 (22) & Oram 6 (9)
Botha with another wicket
Johan Botha has clinched another wicket as Redmond 3 (6) is caught by Rudolph. New Zealand Legends captain Ross Taylor comes in to bat now.
NZL - 22/2 (4.1 Overs), Taylor 2 (8) & Brownlie 17 (10)
GONE!
Anton Devcich bowled in by Joham Botha on the very first ball of the innings! Not the ideal start New Zealand Legends would have imagined. South Africa Legends get the early breakthough.
NZL - 18/1 (2 Overs), Brownlie 15 (6) & Redmond 3 (5)
New Zealand Legends Playing XI
Anton Devcich, Ross Taylor(c), Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Craig McMillan, Aaron Redmond, Gareth Hopkins(w), Jacob Oram, Shane Bond, Bruce Martin, Hamish Bennett
South Africa Legends playing XI
Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Thandi Tshabalala, Garnett Kruger
NZ-L vs SA-L: Toss update
New Zealand Legends skipper Ross Taylor wins toss and elects to bat first.
New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends Live Streaming Details
