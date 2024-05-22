Highlights | RCB vs RR Live IPL 2024 Eliminator: RR Beat RCB By 4 Wickets

Highlights Score RR vs RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator: In the IPL 2024 Eliminator match, Rajasthan Royals triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets. Batting first, RCB set a target of 173 runs, with contributions from Kohli, Green, and Patidar. Avesh Khan starred with the ball for RR, taking three crucial wickets. In response, RR chased down the target in 19 overs, thanks to impactful knocks from Jaiswal, Parag, and Hetmyer. Siraj and Ferguson impressed with the ball for RCB, but couldn't stop RR's chase. This win secured RR a spot in the next stage of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals chose to bowl after winning the toss. The match took place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 22, 2024.

