Highlights | RCB vs RR Live IPL 2024 Eliminator: RR Beat RCB By 4 Wickets

RCB vs RR Live IPL 2024 Eliminator: RR Beat RCB By 4 Wickets
Highlights Score RR vs RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator: In the IPL 2024 Eliminator match, Rajasthan Royals triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets. Batting first, RCB set a target of 173 runs, with contributions from Kohli, Green, and Patidar. Avesh Khan starred with the ball for RR, taking three crucial wickets. In response, RR chased down the target in 19 overs, thanks to impactful knocks from Jaiswal, Parag, and Hetmyer. Siraj and Ferguson impressed with the ball for RCB, but couldn't stop RR's chase. This win secured RR a spot in the next stage of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals chose to bowl after winning the toss. The match took place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 22, 2024.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Match Summary
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RR Win By 4 Wickets
Powell hits a crucial six off Ferguson's slower delivery to seal the win for RR, celebrating with pumped fists as they survive a mini scare in the game.
RCB 172/8 (20)
RR 174/6 (19)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wkts
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Back In The Game
Hetmyer's attempt at a big flick results in a leading edge, caught by du Plessis off Siraj's delivery, as Hetmyer departs for 26, injecting life into the contest.
Live Score RR 160/6 (18) CRR: 8.89 REQ: 6.5
Rajasthan Royals need 13 runs in 12 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Parag Clean Bowled
Siraj bowls Parag with a perfect yorker, dismissing him for 36, as Parag misses a big shot across the line.
Live Score RR 157/5 (17.2) CRR: 9.06 REQ: 6
Rajasthan Royals need 16 runs in 16 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RR On Top
Yash Dayal concedes 11 runs, including two boundaries, as Hetmyer showcases his power with well-placed shots, while Parag misses a slower delivery, in his return to the IPL.
Live Score RR 154/4 (17) CRR: 9.06 REQ: 6.33
Rajasthan Royals need 19 runs in 18 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Need Parag's Wicket
Siraj concedes 11 runs, including a wide and a boundary, with Hetmyer top-edging a pull shot for four, in a mixed over.
Live Score RR 126/4 (15) CRR: 8.4 REQ: 9.4
Rajasthan Royals need 47 runs in 30 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RR 4 Down
Riyan Parag's powerful pull results in Dhruv Jurel being run out by a brilliant throw from Kohli, showcasing his electric fielding.
Live Score RR 112/4 (13.1) CRR: 8.51 REQ: 8.93
Rajasthan Royals need 61 runs in 41 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Tight Over
Green concedes two singles and delivers a superb bouncer, with an unsuccessful review for a caught behind, in a tidy over.
Live Score RR 100/3 (12) CRR: 8.33 REQ: 9.12
Rajasthan Royals need 73 runs in 48 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Is Back In Game
Samson is stumped after charging down the track too early, ending his innings at 17.
Live Score RR 86/3 (10) CRR: 8.6 REQ: 8.7
Rajasthan Royals need 87 runs in 60 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Jaiswal Departs
Green dismisses Jaiswal for 45 as he edges a ramp shot to the keeper, providing a crucial breakthrough.
Live Score RR 81/2 (9.2) CRR: 8.68 REQ: 8.62
Rajasthan Royals need 92 runs in 64 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Tight Over By RCB
Karn Sharma concedes six singles in an over with a missed run-out opportunity due to a lack of presence of mind.
Live Score RR 80/1 (9) CRR: 8.89 REQ: 8.45
Rajasthan Royals need 93 runs in 66 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Poor Over For RCB
Swapnil Singh concedes two boundaries to Jaiswal and a six to Samson in an over filled with aggressive batting.
Live Score RR 64/1 (7) CRR: 9.14 REQ: 8.38
Rajasthan Royals need 109 runs in 78 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Ferguson Provides Breakthrough
Ferguson bowls Kohler-Cadmore with a superb slower yorker, breaking a flourishing opening partnership.
Live Score RR 46/1 (5.3) CRR: 8.36 REQ: 8.76
Rajasthan Royals need 127 runs in 87 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Maxwell Drops Catch
Yash Dayal to Kohler-Cadmore, 1 run: Maxwell drops an easy catch at deep square leg off a pulled shot.
Live Score RR 45/0 (5.1) CRR: 8.71 REQ: 8.63
Rajasthan Royals need 128 runs in 89 balls
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Poor Start For Dayal
Yash Dayal concedes four boundaries to Jaiswal in an over filled with aggressive shots and a missed catch.
Live Score RR 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33 REQ: 8.88
Rajasthan Royals need 151 runs
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Need Wickets Upfront
Swapnil Singh opens the attack, keeping it tight with only two singles conceded and some hint of turn.
Live Score RR 2/0 (1) CRR: 2 REQ: 9
Rajasthan Royals need 171 runs
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RR Restrict RCB
Karn Sharma departs after slicing a low full toss to sweeper cover, caught by Powell, adding just 5 runs off 4 balls to his team's total.
RCB 172/8 (20) CRR: 8.6
Innings Break
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: DK Fails
Karthik's struggles end with a sliced shot caught by Jaiswal, departing for 11 runs off 13 balls.
Live Score RCB 154/6 (18.2) CRR: 8.4
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Lomror Does Heavy Lifting
Boult concludes a superb spell with 1/16, while Lomror carves and swipes for runs, including a boundary, despite some tight deliveries.
RCB 154/5 (18) CRR: 8.56
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: DK Survives
Avesh Khan's LBW appeal against Karthik is overturned after a review reveals an inside edge, despite some contention from Sangakkara.
Live Score RCB 134/5 (16) CRR: 8.38
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB 5 Down
Just when Rajat Patidar was looking set for a big innings, RR has struck back as Avesh Khan took crucial wicket. RCB are in deep trouble.
Live Score RCB 122/5 (14.2) CRR: 8.51
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB In Deep Trouble
Maxwell played a rash shot and was caught by Dhruv Jurel at long-on off Ashwin's bowling, departing for a golden duck to the dismay of Virat Kohli in the dugout.
Live Score RCB 97/4 (12.4) CRR: 7.66
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Ashwin Removes Green
Rovman Powell took another sensational catch at extra cover to dismiss Green off Ashwin's bowling, falling backwards to complete a brilliant reverse-cupped effort.
Live Score RCB 97/3 (12.3) CRR: 7.76
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB Need Quick Runs
Green and Patidar kept the scoreboard ticking with ones, twos and occasional boundaries against Avesh Khan's clever variations of yorkers and full tosses in a crucial over.
Live Score RCB 95/2 (12) CRR: 7.92
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Catch Dropped
Rajat Patidar got a life after Dhruv Jurel dropped a straightforward chance at long-on off Ashwin's bowling in a crucial IPL encounter.
Live Score RCB 82/2 (11) CRR: 7.45
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Big Blow For RCB
Kohli's innings of 33 runs off 24 balls, including 3 fours and a six, came to an end when he was caught by Kohler-Cadmore off Chahal's bowling, miscuing a slog-sweep off a leg-spinner's delivery.
Live Score RCB 56/2 (7.2) CRR: 7.64
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: R Ashwin Bowls Tight Over
Ravichandran Ashwin bowling carrom balls and flatter deliveries to Virat Kohli and Green, with a few runs scored and a wide delivery amidst some tight bowling.
Live Score RCB 56/1 (7) CRR: 8
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Boult Removes RCB Captain
Trent Boult struck a crucial blow by dismissing du Plessis for 17, with Rovman Powell taking a sensational diving catch to get rid of the dangerous batter.
Live Score RCB 37/1 (4.4) CRR: 7.93
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Avesh Khan Taken To Cleaners
Avesh Khan had a tough start to his spell as Kohli smashed him for a six with a hook shot while du Plessis also found boundaries through a cheeky scoop and a slog, making use of the shorter deliveries as RCB collected 16 runs from the over.
Live Score RCB 34/0 (4) CRR: 8.5
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Another Tight Over For Boult
Boult bowled a testing over with some short-pitched deliveries intermixed with good length balls, keeping Kohli and du Plessis quiet for the most part as they could manage just 3 runs from pulls and steers.
Live Score RCB 17/0 (3) CRR: 5.67
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Six For Faf
Du Plessis started aggressively against Sandeep Sharma, hitting a six over sightscreen while Kohli also found the boundary apart from an inside edge, but Sandeep managed to keep them reasonably quiet with some swing.
RCB 14/0 (2) CRR: 7
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: No Wicket For Boult In First Over
Boult bowled a probing over to Kohli and du Plessis, beating Kohli with an inswinger while du Plessis managed to score a couple of runs amid playing and missing deliveries.
Live Score RCB 2/0 (1) CRR: 2
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Possible Impact Subs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma
Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Shimron Hetmyer, Tanush Kotian
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Faf: Would've done the same. Watching the game last night, there was assistance for the seam bowlers early on. This looks on the drier side with some fake grass on top. We've had that mindset right through. Focussing on your own skills, being true to the way you want to play. Last game against CSK was an unbelievable one. Less is more. People think when you get to the knockout stages, you need to be Superman. It's just showing the boys that you trust them. Same team.
Samson: Would like to bowl first looking at the conditions and the wicket. There was dew last night. It's all about the mindset. Really excited to come and play in this fabulous stadium. Great energy here. Looking at what has cricket taught us. When you have bad days, need to have the character and confidence. That has been the challenging part - fitness and injuries. Hetty comes back.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Toss Report
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field first against RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Ahmedabad’s Crucial Pitch Conditions
The Ahmedabad pitch favored high scores, with RCB adapting better to the conditions, leveraging their batting strength to secure a decisive win.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: High-Pressure Performance
RCB’s ability to perform under pressure, particularly in must-win games, underscored their mental toughness and determination.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Impact Player Strategies
Both teams utilized the Impact Player rule effectively, with RCB’s tactical substitutions providing a competitive edge in crucial moments.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Crucial Tactical Decisions
Strategic decisions, such as RCB’s bowling changes and batting order adjustments, played a crucial role in their victories.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RR’s Mid-Season Slump
After a strong start, RR's performance dipped, with key players like Sanju Samson struggling to maintain form under pressure.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Key Injuries and Absences
RR’s campaign was hampered by injuries, notably Shimron Hetmyer’s absence, affecting their batting depth and overall strategy.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Patidar’s Middle-Order Heroics
Rajat Patidar’s aggressive approach against spinners stabilized RCB’s innings, significantly improving their run rate in the middle overs.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Maxwell's All-Round Brilliance
Glenn Maxwell’s impactful batting and crucial wickets have been pivotal in RCB's resurgence, highlighting his versatility.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: Kohli’s Inspirational Leadership
Virat Kohli led by example, delivering consistent performances and motivating his team through a challenging season.
RCB vs RR Eliminator IPL 2024 LIVE: RCB's Stunning Turnaround
RCB defied odds, winning six consecutive matches after a poor start, showcasing resilience and teamwork to secure a playoff spot.