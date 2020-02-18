Women's T20 World Cup, India vs West Indies warm-up: Live Updates

After the first warm-up clash against Pakistan was abandoned due to wet outfield in Brisbane, the Indian women's cricket team will now look to gain some momentum ahead of the commencement of the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup when they lock horns with West Indies in the second warm-up tie at the Allan Border Stadium in Australia on Tuesday.

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women's squad while Smriti Mandhana will serve as her deputy.

Indian women, who are yet to lift their maiden trophy in the tournament, will head into the match after their decent performance in the tri-series featuring England and Australia where they reached the final.

The clash against the Caribbean side will be the last chance for the Women in Blue to tune-up ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India's first warm-up against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield.

West Indies, on the other hand, will aim to find their best Playing XI ahead of the marquee event.

According to AccuWeather, it is likely to be a cloudy day with a probability of 25% chances of rain on the match day.

