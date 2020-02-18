हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Women's T20 World Cup, India vs West Indies warm-up: Live Updates

India won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies in their second warm-up tie of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Allan Border Stadium in Australia on Tuesday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 10:19
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@TheShafaliVerma

After the first warm-up clash against Pakistan was abandoned due to wet outfield in Brisbane, the Indian women's cricket team will now look to gain some momentum ahead of the commencement of the 2020 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup when they lock horns with West Indies in the second warm-up tie at the Allan Border Stadium in Australia on Tuesday. 

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the  Indian women's squad while Smriti Mandhana will serve as her deputy.

Indian women, who are yet to lift their maiden trophy in the tournament, will head into the match after their decent performance in the tri-series featuring England and Australia where they reached the final. 

The clash against the Caribbean side will be the last chance for the Women in Blue to tune-up ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. India's first warm-up against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield. 

West Indies, on the other hand, will aim to find their best Playing XI ahead of the marquee event. 

According to AccuWeather, it is likely to be a cloudy day with a probability of 25% chances of rain on the match day. 

Here are the live updates:
 

18 February 2020, 10:19 AM

10 runs off the last two overs. Deepti Sharma (12) smashed Chinelle Henry for four runs on the first delivery of the seventh over. India Women 32/3 (8 overs)

 

18 February 2020, 10:15 AM

Four runs off the last two overs. Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma are currently batting at the crease at their respective scores of one and four. India 22/3 (6 overs)

18 February 2020, 10:06 AM

Deepti Sharma comes to bat for India!

18 February 2020, 10:06 AM

WICKET!! Shamilia Connell strikes again. Shafali Verma was taken by Britney Cooper on the first ball of the fourth over. India 18/3 (4 overs)

 

18 February 2020, 09:58 AM

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the new batwoman in!

18 February 2020, 09:57 AM

WICKET!! Rodrigues fell for a duck after being caught by Shemaine Campbelle on the sixth delivery of the third over by Chinelle Henry. India 17/2 (3 overs)

18 February 2020, 09:56 AM

Jemimah Rodrigues comes to bat for India. 

18 February 2020, 09:45 AM

WICKET!!! Shamilia Connell gave breakthrough to West Indies as early as in the very second over. Smriti Mandhana (4) was caught by Shakera Selman on the fifth ball by Connell. India 11/1 (1.5 overs)

 

18 February 2020, 09:38 AM

Nine runs off the very first over for India. Shafali Verma (5) got off the mark by picking up four runs off a second delivery from Selman, while Mandhana to smashed the Caribbean bowler for a boundary on the last delivery to open her account. India Women 9/0 (1 over)

18 February 2020, 09:36 AM

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have walked down the crease to begin India's innings. Shakera Selman to open the attack for the West Indies. 

18 February 2020, 09:35 AM

Lineups:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (W), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

 

 

18 February 2020, 09:25 AM

India win toss, opt to bat against West Indies.

 

18 February 2020, 09:24 AM

The toss is all set to take place shortly!

 

