Women's T20 World Cup, India vs West Indies warm-up: Live Updates

18 February 2020, 10:19 AM
10 runs off the last two overs. Deepti Sharma (12) smashed Chinelle Henry for four runs on the first delivery of the seventh over. India Women 32/3 (8 overs)
18 February 2020, 10:15 AM
Four runs off the last two overs. Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma are currently batting at the crease at their respective scores of one and four. India 22/3 (6 overs)
18 February 2020, 10:06 AM
Deepti Sharma comes to bat for India!
18 February 2020, 10:06 AM
WICKET!! Shamilia Connell strikes again. Shafali Verma was taken by Britney Cooper on the first ball of the fourth over. India 18/3 (4 overs)
18 February 2020, 09:58 AM
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the new batwoman in!
18 February 2020, 09:57 AM
WICKET!! Rodrigues fell for a duck after being caught by Shemaine Campbelle on the sixth delivery of the third over by Chinelle Henry. India 17/2 (3 overs)
18 February 2020, 09:56 AM
Jemimah Rodrigues comes to bat for India.
18 February 2020, 09:45 AM
WICKET!!! Shamilia Connell gave breakthrough to West Indies as early as in the very second over. Smriti Mandhana (4) was caught by Shakera Selman on the fifth ball by Connell. India 11/1 (1.5 overs)
18 February 2020, 09:38 AM
Nine runs off the very first over for India. Shafali Verma (5) got off the mark by picking up four runs off a second delivery from Selman, while Mandhana to smashed the Caribbean bowler for a boundary on the last delivery to open her account. India Women 9/0 (1 over)
18 February 2020, 09:36 AM
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have walked down the crease to begin India's innings. Shakera Selman to open the attack for the West Indies.
18 February 2020, 09:35 AM
Lineups:
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (W), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
18 February 2020, 09:25 AM
India win toss, opt to bat against West Indies.
#TeamIndia elect to bat against West Indies in their second warm-up game ahead of the #T20WorldCup.
Follow it live https://t.co/1ELfmGYxjh#INDWvWIW pic.twitter.com/c72HDtjNrs
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 18, 2020
18 February 2020, 09:24 AM
The toss is all set to take place shortly!