World Cup, India U19 vs Japan U19: Live Updates

After registering a crushing win in their opening match, defending champions India will look to continue their momentum in the International Cricket Council (ICC) U19 World Cup when they lock horns with Japan U19 in their second Group A clash of the tournament at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the India U19 men's cricket team produced an all-round performance to crush Sri Lanka U19 by 90 runs at the same venue and kick off their campaign at the showpiece event on a winning note.

Asked to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal (59), Tilak Varma (46), Priyam Garg (56), Dhruv Jurel (52) and Siddhesh Veer (44) all made significant contributions with the bat to help their side put up a competitive total of 297 for four in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Akash Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Siddhesh Veer all bagged two wickets each, while Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra and Yashsvi chipped in with a wicket each to help the four-time champions bundle out Sri Lanka for 207 in 45.2 overs.

Meanwhile, Japan's opening clash of the tournament against New Zealand ended in no result after rain played spoilsport just when the Kiwis were threatening to post a big total.

