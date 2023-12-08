Highlights | WPL Auction 2024: Check Squads Of All Teams
Highlights | Women's Indian Premier League Players (WPL) Auction 2024: Check squads of all teams.
Trending Photos
Highlights WPL 2024 Auction: The excitement is palpable as the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) gears up for its second edition, set to kick off with the auction on December 9 in Mumbai. A total of 165 players from five franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, are poised to go under the hammer, comprising 104 Indian players and 61 overseas talents. Following Mumbai Indians' triumph in the inaugural season, anticipation is high to witness the strategic team formations and player acquisitions. The retention and release lists divulge the careful deliberations of franchises like Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz, offering insights into their strategies for the upcoming tournament.
Check Highlights Updates Of Women's Premier League 2024 Auction.
WPL2024 Auction: List of most expensive players
Take a look at the list of players who were most expensive from the WPL 2024 auction.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Kashvee Gautam's 2 crore price tag
She is an uncapped India player who pulled off to get sold for Rs 2 crore with the base price starting on Rs 10 lakhs.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Price Tag Is Just A Number,' Aakash Chopra On Kashvee Gautam's Move To Gujarat Giants For Rs 2 Crore
RCB full squad for WPL 2024
Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine.
New Buys: Georgia Wareham (Rs 40 lakhs), Kate Cross (Rs 30 lakhs), Ekta Bisht (Rs 60 lakhs), Shubha Satheesh (Rs 10 lakh), S Meghana (Rs 30 lakh), Simran Bahadur (Rs 30 lakh), Sophie Molineux (Rs 30 lacs).
WPL 2024 Auction: List of players bought today
UP Warriorz: Dani Wyatt (30 lakhs), Vrinda Dinesh (1.3 crore), Poonam Khemnar (10 lakh), Saima Thakor (10 lakh)
Gujarat Giants: Phoebe Litchfield (1 crore), Meghna Singh (30 lakh), Trisha Poojitha (10 lakh), Kashvee Gautam (2 crore), Priya Mishra (20 lakh)
RCB: Georgia Wareham (₹40 lakhs), Kate Cross (₹30 lakhs), Ekta Bisht (₹60 lakhs), Shubha Satheesh (₹10 lakh), S Meghana (₹30 lakh), Simran Bahadur (₹30 lakh), Sophie Molineux (₹30 lacs).
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Sultana goes to UP
Gouher Sultana bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakhs. Tarannum Pathan goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs 10 lakhs.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: RCB buy Simran Bahadur
Simran Bahadur has been bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a base price of Rs 30 lakhs. Gouher Sulatana goes to UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakhs.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: DC, MI complete squads
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are done with the auction. Now, UP Warriorz one, RCB have 3 and Gujarat have two slots left.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: List of bought players so far
Ashwani Kumar - Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakhs.
Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap sold to GG for Rs 10 lakhs each.
Lauren Cheatle, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, has been sold to Gujarat Giants.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Acceleration round begins
We are all set for the acceleration round now. First name is Nicola Carey who goes unsold. Alice Davidson Richards also goes unsold, her name was second in the list.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: 4 slots left for RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore have four slots to fill with just Rs 2.05 crore remaining in their purse.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Cross on joining RCB
"Absolutely delighted to have seen that I've been picked up in the auction to represent Bangalore. Looking forward to donning the red and the gold. Always been a huge fan of the IPL and obviously the WPL last year. Love what it's doing for the women's game and can't wait to be involved," said Kate Cross on joining RCB.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Break taken
We are done with the standard auction and now the teams have been given sheets to fill-in names of five players they want to be part of the acceleration round.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Sajana to MI
Mumbai Indians have bought S. Sajana for Rs 15 lakhs. UP Warriorz also buy Poonam Khenmar for Rs 10 lakhs.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Gautam to GG
Most expensive uncapped player so far, Kashvee Gautam bought by Rs 2 crore making her the joint-most expensive player of the season. She has joined Gujarat Giants.
LIVE WPL 2024: Unsold from set 7
Uma Chetry, Shivali Shine, Theertha Satish and Sarah Bryce go unsold as the seventh set comes to an end.
LIVE WPL 2024: Unsold from fifth set
Inoka Ranaweera, Gouher Sultana, Alana King, Preeti Bose and Amanda-Jade Wellington go unsold from set 5.
WPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Vrinda goes to UP
Vrinda Dinesh bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.3 crore. Gujarat Giants were keen on getting the all-rounder from India. Her base price was Rs 10 lakhs and she got sold for more than ten times her base price.
WPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Ekta Bisht joins RCB
Ekta Bisht goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 60 lakhs. Later, Alana King could not find any buyer as well.
WPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Unsold form fourth set
Lea Tahuhu, Kim Garth, Simran Bahadur and Shamilia Connell unsold in the fourth set.
WPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Ismail to MI
Shabnim Ismail is bought by Mumbai Indians Rs 120 lakhs after a serious bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Highest deal
Annabel Sutherland picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. That is the most expensive buy of today so far.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: First set finished
UP Warriorz pick up Danielle Wyatt for a base price of 30 Lakhs. Bharti Fulmali, Mona Meshram, Punam Raut and Veda Krishnamurthy all go unsold and that is it for the first set.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: First buy
Phoebe Litchfield started off with a base price of Rs 30 lakhs and after an intense bidding war she goes to Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore.
LIVE WPL 2024: Auction Begins
The 2024 Women Premier League auction has began and it is BCCI president Roger Binny with the mic right now as he shares his views on Women's cricket.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Moments away from start
We are moments away from from the WPL 2024 auction to begin, Stay tuned!
In next couple of hours, many lives will change.
These players toil hard for years before reaching this stage. So, they deserve every bit of fame and success.
Good luck to everyone involved #WPLAuction #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/IejtVQveZL
Avinash Kr Atish (@AtishAvinash) December 9, 2023
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Analysis of Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals women cricket team have put a lot of faith in their players from last season. They are one of the teams which have kept the same core for their lineup.
LIVE WPL 2024: Who has the biggest purse?
Gujarat Giants: Purse available: Rs 5.95 crore, Slots to fill: 10 (Overseas: 3). Surely, Gujarat will be the one team which will be seen in action the most today.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Ganguly to be present
Sourav Ganguly will be attending his first auction in Mumbai today. He will be seated at the Delhi Capitals table, the official franchise social media page updated earlier.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Timings
The WPL 2024 auction will begin at 3 PM (IST) today in Mumbai. Only 31 slots have to filled by the teams so we can expect it to end soon.
WPL Auction: Check RCB Released And Retained Players List
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Purse available: Rs 3.35 crore
Slots to fill: 7 (Overseas: 3)
Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine*, Smriti Mandhana.
WPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Remaining Purse and Slots to be filled
Gujarat Giants
Purse available: Rs 5.95 crore
Slots to fill: 10 (Overseas: 3)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Purse available: Rs 3.35 crore
Slots to fill: 7 (Overseas: 3)
UP Warriorz
Purse available: Rs 4.0 crore
Slots to fill: 5 (Overseas: 1)
Mumbai Indians
Purse available: Rs 2.1 crore
Slots to fill: 5 (Overseas: 1)
Delhi Capitals
Purse available: Rs 2.25
Slots to fill: 3 (Overseas: 1)
WPL Auction: How Many Players Are Up For Grabs In Auction?
There are a total of 165 players who will be tabled today in the auction, to be bought by five franchises. But not all of them can be bought. The teams will look to fill in empty slots only with the maximum purse they have today.
WPL Auction LIVE: Who will conduct the auction?
With a remarkable 25-year career as an art auctioneer, Mallika is not only breaking the mold but also rewriting the script as she ventures into the exhilarating realm of sports auctions.
Meet Mallika Safar, the first woman to hold a cricket auction.
WPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Who Is The Most Expensive Player In History?
This is the second WPL auction happening today in Mumbai. In the first historic auction, many players became millionaires in minutes. The record of being the most expensive player in WPL beglongs to an India.
Check top 5 list of most expensive WPL signings here
WPL Auction LIVE Updates: Where Is The Event Taking Place?
The second edition of Women's Premier League auction will take place in Mumbai. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the auction as we continue the build up for the historic day.
WPL Auction LIVE: Indian player show their excitement
India players showed their excitement for the second WPL auction taking place today in Mumbai.
Excitement all around for a ________ occasion __#TeamIndia are geared up for #TATAWPLAuction happening tomorrow _ pic.twitter.com/xTu3aTjcV1
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 8, 2023
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: When Does The Auction Start?
The WPL auction is today and will starts at 3 pm IST. Big day for some of the overseas and domestic stars in women's cricket. The auction will be held in Mumbai. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the auction.
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: All Eyes On Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) is listed with a base price of INR 30 lakh. As a dynamic Sri Lankan captain, she is an aggressive all-rounder, excelling in powerful batting and effective bowling. Despite going unpicked in the previous season's auction, her outstanding performance and Player of the Tournament title in the recent WBBL 2023 make it highly likely for Chamari to attract potential buyers in the WPL auction.
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: Who Will Alana King Play For?
Alana King (Australia) has a base price of INR 30 lakh. The Australian leg-spinner offers finesse and control in her spin, applying pressure on batters with her skillful variations. Teams seeking a specialist spinner are inclined to invest in this emerging Australian talent.
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: All Eyes On Tara Norris
Tara Norris (USA) comes with a base price of INR 10 lakh. Known for her pace bowling, she adds a distinctive touch to the league. A former Delhi Capitals player, Norris showcased her skills in 5 games, securing 7 wickets, including a notable 5-wicket haul.
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: UPW Remaining Purse
UPW retains a purse of Rs 9.5 crore and needs to fill 5 slots, including one for an overseas player.
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: Mumbai Indian's Remaining Purse
Mumbai Indians, the reigning champions, have five vacancies, including an overseas slot. With a budget of Rs 2.1 crore, MI retained their core squad, minimizing player releases. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur continues her strategy of fielding a playing XI rich in all-rounders.
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: Delhi Capital's Remaining Purse
Delhi Capitals have a remaining purse of Rs. 2.25 crores with 3 available slots.
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Giants Remaining Purse
Gujarat Giants Women head into the WPL 2024 Auction with a purse balance of ₹5.95 crore and 10 available player slots.
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: RCB's Remaining Purse
Despite a hefty expenditure of INR 10.15 crore in the last auction, RCB retains a significant budget of INR 3.35 crore. Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana, acquired for an impressive INR 3.4 crore, stands as the franchise's priciest player.
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: Remaining Purse Of All 5 Teams
- Delhi Capitals (DC) has a remaining purse of Rs 2.25 crore with three slots to fill, one of which is reserved for a foreign player.
- Gujarat Giants (GG) still has Rs 5.95 crore in their purse, and they need to fill 10 slots, including three for foreign players.
- Mumbai Indians (MI) possess a remaining purse of Rs 2.10 crore and have to fill five slots, including one for a foreign player.
- Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) maintains a remaining purse value of Rs 3.35 crore and has seven slots to complete, including three for foreign players.
- Uttar Pradesh Warriors (UPW) boasts a substantial remaining purse of Rs 9.5 crore, with the need to fill five slots, including one for a foreign player.
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: Which Players Have UP Warriorz (UPW) Retained And Released?
Retained Players: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*
Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail*, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: Which Players Have Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Retained & Released?
Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*
Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk*, Erin Burns*, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt*, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: Which Players Have Mumbai Indians (MI) Retained And Released?
Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia
Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham*, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: Which Players Are Retained And Released By Gujarat Giants (GG)?
Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer
Released Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley*, Sushma Verma
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: Which Players Have Delhi Capitals (DC) Retained And Released?
Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu
Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris*
LIVE WPL Auction 2024: All You Need To Know About Auctioneer Mallika Sagar
Art auctioneer Mallika Sagar, with a 25-year career, will preside over the event, having previously conducted auctions for the Pro Kabaddi League and the March WPL auction. Speculation surrounds her potential role in the IPL 2024 auction, possibly replacing Hugh Edmeades due to health concerns.
LIVE WPL 2024 Auction: All Eyes On Chamari Athapaththu & Deandra Dottin
The upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) auction scheduled for December 9 in Mumbai has stirred significant excitement, with Aakash Chopra, former India opener and WPL Expert for JioCinema, offering insightful perspectives on potential game-changers in this year's bidding extravaganza. Chopra highlights the potential for a heated bidding war, identifying Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu and former West Indies power hitter Deandra Dottin as key players who could spark intense competition among the franchises. As the anticipation builds for the auction, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the unfolding drama to see which teams will secure these dynamic talents for the upcoming WPL season.