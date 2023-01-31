LLC 2023: Mohammad Kaif, Pravin Tambe and More Confirm Participation in Legends League

Legends League Cricket on Tuesday (January 31) announced participation of six more legends for the LLC Masters season set to be played in Qatar from February 27 to March 08, 2023. The winner for the first season of LLC Masters was World Giants. The list of confirmed players for LLC Masters includes Eion Morgan, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle and S Sreesanth. Abdul Razzak and Isuru Udana will be playing for the first time in Legends League. According to LLC statistics for players Mohammad Kaif has been the most successful player with an average of 112.71, scoring 318 runs during the past two seasons.

Mohammad Kaif said, “During last season we have seen some really serious cricket in India. I thoroughly enjoyed the game against legends and am looking forward to playing in LLC Masters.”

Pravin Tambe said, “Legends League is a great platform for senior cricketers like us and it has opened new avenues for us. I thoroughly enjoyed the last season in India and am ready to enjoy my game at Qatar.”

Abdul Razzak on his participation in LLC Masters commented, “I have followed the last season played in India. I am looking forward to play against legends during this season in LLC Masters."

Jan 28, 2000: First Men's U19 WC Win

Jan 29, 2023: First Women's U19 WC Win

I know the feel of the trophy. Enjoy the moment but treat it as a milestone not a destination. @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/Uq24ZyafAa — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 30, 2023

Tino Best said, "We thoroughly enjoyed the last season in India. I am looking forward to playing some great cricket in Qatar as well."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "The game of cricket is getting hotter at LLC Masters with so many legends confirming for the game. The fun begins on February 27 and we look forward to offering some good cricket to our fans at Doha. We will soon be announcing our broadcasting partner for the series."

Recently, Chris Gayle also confirmed his participation in Legends League Cricket's LLC Masters, saying, "The season in India was exciting, we saw so much energy and fun during the matches. We hope to create the same magic for fans in Qatar as well."