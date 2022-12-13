LPL 2022 Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Live Streaming and Dream11: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Lankan Premier League 2022 on Live & Online?
Lankan Premier League 2022 Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Live Streaming and Dream11 of LPL 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How to watch the Match between the Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Live.
The 12th game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium between the Galle Gladiators and the Colombo Stars. The Galle Gladiators are positioned in the centre of the scoring chart. They now have four points after winning two games and losing the same number. In their prior match, they defeated the Kandy Falcons by a score of 12 runs. The Gladiators scored 153 while batting first thanks to the efforts of Thanuka Dabare (70) and Nuwanidu Fernando (56). The bowlers then rose to the occasion and held the Falcons to a score of 141 to secure victory. For the Gladiators, Lakshan Sandakan and Nuwan Thushara each claimed two wickets.
When will the LPL 2022 match Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars start?
The game is scheduled to be played on December 13, Tuesday.
Where will the LPL 2022 match Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars be played?
Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
What time will the LPL 2022 match Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars begin?
The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the LPL 2022 match Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match?
Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars game will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the LPL 2022 match Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match?
Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.
LPL 2022 Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Dream 11
Captain – Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim
Vice-Captain – Niroshan Dickwella, Ravi Bopara
Keeper – Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (vc)
Batsmen – Angelo Mathews, Ravi Bopara, Nuwan Fernando
All-rounders – Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed (C), Karim Janat
Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Dominic Drakes
LPL 2022 Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Predicted Playing XI
Galle Gladiators Probable XI
Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan
Colombo Stars Probable XI
Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka, Benny Howell, Dominic Drakes, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha
