topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
LPL 2022

LPL 2022 Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Live Streaming and Dream11: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Lankan Premier League 2022 on Live & Online?

Lankan Premier League 2022 Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Live Streaming and Dream11 of LPL 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How to watch the Match between the Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Live.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

LPL 2022 Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Live Streaming and Dream11: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Lankan Premier League 2022 on Live & Online?

The 12th game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium between the Galle Gladiators and the Colombo Stars. The Galle Gladiators are positioned in the centre of the scoring chart. They now have four points after winning two games and losing the same number. In their prior match, they defeated the Kandy Falcons by a score of 12 runs. The Gladiators scored 153 while batting first thanks to the efforts of Thanuka Dabare (70) and Nuwanidu Fernando (56). The bowlers then rose to the occasion and held the Falcons to a score of 141 to secure victory. For the Gladiators, Lakshan Sandakan and Nuwan Thushara each claimed two wickets.

Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of 1st Test against India? Bangladesh's star all-rounder taken to hospital ahead of Chattogram Test

When will the LPL 2022 match Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 13, Tuesday.

Where will the LPL 2022 match Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars be played?

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the LPL 2022 match Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LPL 2022 match Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match?

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars game will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the LPL 2022 match Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match?

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

LPL 2022 Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Dream 11

Captain – Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim

Vice-Captain – Niroshan Dickwella, Ravi Bopara

Keeper – Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (vc)

Batsmen – Angelo Mathews, Ravi Bopara, Nuwan Fernando

All-rounders – Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed (C), Karim Janat

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Dominic Drakes

LPL 2022 Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars Predicted Playing XI

Galle Gladiators Probable XI

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Lahiru Udara, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nuwanidu Fernando, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Lakshan Sandakan

Colombo Stars Probable XI

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Nishan Madushka, Charith Asalanka, Benny Howell, Dominic Drakes, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha

Live Tv

LPL 2022LPL 2022 dream11LPL 2022 live streamingLPL 2022 newsLPL 2022 updateLPL 2022 news updateLankan Premier League 2022 Live StreamingLankan Premier League 2022 news updateLankan Premier League 2022 newsLankan Premier League 2022 updateLankan Premier League 2022 dream11Galle Gladiators vs Colombo StarsGalle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars live streamingGalle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars news updateGalle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars newsGalle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars updateGalle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars dream11 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
DNA Video
DNA: Why crowd management of IGI airport failed
Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status