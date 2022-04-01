हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

LSG vs CSK IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo goes past Lasith Malinga, gets THIS massive record

The West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo now has 171 wickets to his name in 153 IPL matches. On the other hand, Malinga had taken 170 wickets in 122 matches.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo goes past Lasith Malinga, gets THIS massive record
CSK's Dwayne Bravo hugs LSG batter Evin Lewis after their IPL 2022 match. (Photo: ANI)

Adding another feather to his cap, Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday (March 31) became the all-time highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League history. The 38-year-old achieved the historic feat during the IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. 

Bravo, who was tied with Malinga at the top spot with 170 wickets, dismissed Deepak Hooda in the 18th over of Lucknow’s chase to break the former Mumbai Indians’ bowler’s record. The West Indian cricketer now has 171 wickets to his name in 153 IPL matches. On the other hand, Malinga had taken 170 wickets in 122 matches. Earlier, he picked up 3 for 20 off his 4 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener to draw level with Malinga. 

Bravo and Malinga are followed by Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150) in IPL’s all-time leading wicket-takers' list in top five. Notably, Bravo also leads the charts for most wickets in all T20 cricket. In 524 matches from 2006, Bravo has taken 575 wickets at an average of 24.08. 

Check the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL here...

However, it was Bravo’s West Indian teammate Evin Lewis who had the final say in the match. Lewis remained unbeaten on 55 off 23 balls to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a stunning six-wicket win over CSK, chasing down 211 to win with three balls to spare. 

Apart from Lewis, LSG skipper KL Rahul scored 40 off 26 balls, Quinton de Kock scored 61 off 45 balls while youngster Ayush Badoni remained unbeaten on 19 off 9 balls as well. 

“It was a very good wicket, I got the chance and capitalised. I backed my skills. On the big stage I try to keep it simple and do the best for my team and myself,” Lewis said. 

(with IANS inputs) 

