Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will mee Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 Eliminator today (May 25) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams will look to take another step towards the qualification as the winner of this game will take on Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier that is scheduled to be played at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

One big concern for RCB though was the injury of their medium pacer Harshal Patel, who is an important player for them. Speaking on RCB's digital platform, Harshal had given an update on his injury on May 22, saying, "When I caught that ball on short extra cover, I split my webbing on the right hand. I got a couple of stitches which should come off in three to four days… I think I will be ready to be a part of it (Eliminator)."

A day before the game, Harshal said that his stitches have been removed and he is ready to play the game .

"The hand is fine, the stitches came off today and they taped it a little bit before bowling and it held pretty good. So give it another 24 hours and I should be ready for the game," Said Harshal.

So going by his comments, it is almost certain that the bowler will take part in the all-important Eliminator. RCB will be eager to play him even if he is 90 percent fit as a loss in this game will knock RCB out.

If he does not play, then Akash Deep should take his place. For LSG, Ayush Badoni, who is not among runs, might have to make way for fit-again Krunal Pandya, who missed the last game due to a niggle.

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XI

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga Harshal Patel/Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul/Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.