हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator: Dinesh Karthik ‘indebted’ to Royal Challengers Bangalore for THIS reason

Dinesh Karthik forced the selectors to pick him after displaying exemplary finishing skills in the IPL. He had last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup. 

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator: Dinesh Karthik ‘indebted’ to Royal Challengers Bangalore for THIS reason
RCB wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels his latest recall to the Indian team is his ‘most special comeback’ of a rollercoaster international career that began way back in 2004. Karthik made the squad for India's home T20 series against South Africa beginning June 9.

“This is my most special comeback because a lot of people had given up on me. For me to comeback and do what I did, practice the way I did, so many special things have happened in the lead up to the rock-shell and how I practiced post that,” the 36-year-old told the RCB website.

Karthik forced the selectors to pick him after displaying exemplary finishing skills in the IPL. He had last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He praised the Royal Challengers Bangalore team management for backing him strongly for the finisher's role.

“I think the clarity that they gave me for me to execute the role that I wanted to do, in many ways I am indebted to RCB for picking me and giving me that role, believing in me and then me coming out here and trying to do my best for team RCB. So, it’s all and all a very, very happy feeling.”

The main goal for Karthik is to play the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. “There are so many young boys who would be putting up their name for selection, to see the skillset that is out there and believe that this is the guy we need for the World Cup. I think it is a very, very humbling feeling.

“I know that journey is still there to the World Cup but being a part of the scheme of things and getting the opportunity to showcase my skills, I am very proud of it,” he added.

Karthik has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20s for India. RCB will now take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator match on Wednesday (May 25).

(with PTI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Dinesh KarthikIPL 2022 EliminatorLucknow Super GiantsRoyal Challengers BangaloreLSG vs RCB
Next
Story

UAE T20 League: ZEE bags global media rights, OTT ZEE5 will live stream matches globally

Must Watch

PT8M7S

ASI on Qutub Minar: ASI's reply on the request of Hindu side