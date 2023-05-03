LSG vs CSK Weather Update From Ekana Cricket Stadium: Rain Could Affect Play In Lucknow Again

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face an uphill task in IPL 2023 to bounce back after loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings who themselves have hit a rough patch after stunning start to the season. Dhoni's men have lost two back-to-back matche vs Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings but they can never be counted out. With the tactical acumen of Dhoni playing a vital role in most of their victories this season, the former India captain could exploit the situation.

The LSG vs RCB game saw a controversial end with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at loggerheads. However, the team would like to forget that and move on. LSG's big worry would be get over the fact that they could not chase down a small total of 126 on their homeground, getting bundled out for just 108 in 19.5 overs by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat injury, a big setback

Accroding to Press Trust of India, Lucknow captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to thigh injury he sustained during the LSG vs RCB clash, a couple of nights ago. Jaydeb Unadkar who fell and hurt his shoulder in the nets has also been declared unfit to play even a single game in the tournament. These reports, if true, are a huge blow to LSG's 2023 campaign.

"KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev's case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Weather report

There is a good chance that rain will affect the play on Wednesday when LSG take on CSK at home. The LSF vs RCB match was also affected a little but it did not have a major impact on the match. This match starts at 3.30 pm IST with the toss taking place half an hour before. As per Accuweather, there is a likelihood of 25 percent precipitation in afternoon in Lucknow.