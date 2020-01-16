हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahendra Singh Dhoni dropped from BCCI's contract list, #ThankYouDhoni trends on Twitter

Though Dhoni's retirement has not been confirmed by any BCCI official or by the former skipper himself, thousands of people have been using #ThankYouDhoni to give the cricketer a heartfelt sendoff. 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni dropped from BCCI&#039;s contract list, #ThankYouDhoni trends on Twitter

After news of Mahendra Singh Dhoni not featuring in BCCI's annual contract for 2019-2020 surfaced on Thursday, speculations around his retirement once again captured the imagination of the cricket-crazy nation. 

Though Dhoni's retirement has not been confirmed by any official or by the former skipper himself, thousands of people have been using Twitter with #ThankYouDhoni to give him a heartfelt sendoff. While some even voiced their frustration at not getting a chance to see their favorite cricketer in action again.

Live TV

Dhoni has not featured in the Indian team since the semi-final loss to New Zealand during the 2019 World Cup in England. While his last T20 International match for India was against Australia on February 27, 2019, at Bengaluru which the visitors had won by 7 wickets.

Mahendra Singh DhoniBCCIDhoni retirement
