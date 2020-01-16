Mahendra Singh Dhoni dropped from BCCI's contract list, #ThankYouDhoni trends on Twitter

After news of Mahendra Singh Dhoni not featuring in BCCI's annual contract for 2019-2020 surfaced on Thursday, speculations around his retirement once again captured the imagination of the cricket-crazy nation.

Though Dhoni's retirement has not been confirmed by any official or by the former skipper himself, thousands of people have been using Twitter with #ThankYouDhoni to give him a heartfelt sendoff. While some even voiced their frustration at not getting a chance to see their favorite cricketer in action again.

Live TV

Dhoni has not featured in the Indian team since the semi-final loss to New Zealand during the 2019 World Cup in England. While his last T20 International match for India was against Australia on February 27, 2019, at Bengaluru which the visitors had won by 7 wickets.

So his career ended the same way it started. Poetic. MS Dhoni (2004-2019)#ThankyouDhoni pic.twitter.com/jWzVojGW0V - ` (@FourOverthrows) January 16, 2020

#ThankYouDhoni

Then : Mahi maar raha hai

Now : Mahi Ja raha hai _ For me , Cricket will never be the same as dhoni era ! #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/Gt6A3o41J3 - Rakesh kumar Singh _____ _____ ____ (@RakeshS93675393) January 16, 2020

MS Dhoni spending time with our Jawans at Army Hospital few days back.!_#MSDhoni #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/QC0ZDFcF5z - Nisha Jha (@IndiaNisha18) January 16, 2020

My mum hardly watches cricket but she knew two players one is sachin another one is dhoni bhai such is the calibre and impact he has amongst indian public __#ThankYouDhonipic.twitter.com/piQMEGDEXC - Dosa Muncher (@thenibbasays) January 16, 2020

Why trending #ThankYouDhoni He is not retiring this soon.He is not playing as of now BUT will soon be Back With A Bang.Dont Loose Hope People.He has to give lot of memories to us by playing multiple Brilliant knocks & his behind the stump commentary #MSDhoni My Forever Captain _ pic.twitter.com/5JJD3if5fL - Mansi Shah (@mansishah1611) January 16, 2020