Meet Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, Kohli's Look-A-Like, Who Scored Double Century Against Sri Lanka In 1st Test

In a remarkable display of elegance and skill, Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel scored an unforgettable double hundred against Sri Lanka in the first Test match. Playing at the Galle International Stadium, Shakeel showcased his mastery, anchoring Pakistan's innings and leaving a lasting impact on the cricketing world.

Meet Saud Shakeel - A Rising Star of Pakistan Cricket

Saud Shakeel, a 27-year-old left-handed batter from Karachi, has been making waves in Pakistan's domestic circuit for quite some time. Known for his elegant batting style and picturesque shots, Shakeel has gained recognition as a promising young talent. He made his ODI debut against England in 2021 and has now secured his place in the Test team. With his recent double century, Shakeel has solidified his position as a middle-order batter for Pakistan.

The Incredible Innings Against Sri Lanka

In the first Test match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan faced a challenging situation at 67/3, trailing by 245 runs. It was then that Saud Shakeel took the center stage. Displaying exceptional focus and determination, Shakeel went on to score a magnificent double century, remaining unbeaten at 208 runs off 361 balls. His brilliant knock played a crucial role in guiding Pakistan to a total of 461, establishing a decent 149-run lead in the first innings.

Records Broken by Saud Shakeel

During his historic innings, Saud Shakeel broke several records that highlight his exceptional talent and impact on the game. Let's take a look at the records he shattered:

Highest Scoring Pakistani in Sri Lanka: With his double century, Shakeel became the first Pakistan player to score a double hundred on Sri Lankan soil. This achievement surpassed the previous records set by Mohammed Hafeez (196) and Younis Khan (177) against Sri Lanka in the Island country. Rewriting a Five-Decade-Long Record: Saud Shakeel achieved another milestone by becoming the first Pakistani player to score a double century in the first Test of an away series since Zaheer Abbas in 1971 against England. This feat demonstrates Shakeel's ability to excel on foreign soil. Best Pakistani Test Batter: With just 11 innings under his belt, Shakeel now holds the record for the highest number of Test runs by a Pakistani after this innings. He surpassed Abdullah Shafique, previously the record holder, with an impressive total of 788 runs, boasting an outstanding average of 98.5.

Saud Shakeel's Journey - From U-19 World Cup to International Stardom

Before making his mark in international cricket, Saud Shakeel represented Pakistan U-19s in the 2014 U-19 World Cup. He showcased his talent by captaining the team and scored 127 runs in the tournament, catching the attention of cricket enthusiasts. His consistent performances in Pakistan's domestic tournaments earned him a place in various franchises and further paved his way to international stardom.

From Hussey to Anwar - Saud Shakeel's Cricket Idols

In an interview, Saud Shakeel revealed his cricketing idols who inspired him throughout his career. One of his role models is former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, whom he admired for his brilliant stroke play and impeccable timing. Additionally, Saud also admired former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar for his stylish and elegant batting style.