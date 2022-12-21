Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 10 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch REN vs HEA BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Nic Maddison’s Melbourne Renegades will take on Brisbane Heat in Match No. 10 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Wednesday (December 21). It is a special day for Maddinson as he celebrates his birthday on Wednesday as well. The Renegades skipper was instrumental in powering the side to a 22-run win over the Heat the sides met earlier this season.

The Renegades will bank on West Indies spin-bowling all-rounder Akeal Hossain on a track which is expected to assist turn. In the Heat’s lineup Matthew Kuhnemann can prove to be big threat apart from leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Happy birthday Maddo _



Enjoy the day, skipper! pic.twitter.com/DuegUwrCen — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 21, 2022

For the Renegades, former Australia skipper Aaron Finch has found his touch with the bat early in the season, which should signal danger signs for the Heat.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) will be played on December 21, Wednesday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) will be hosted at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) will begin at 1:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) Predicted 11

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (C), Jonathan Wells, Andre Russell, Wes Sutherland, Sam Harper, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Thomas Rogers

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Colin Munro, Matt Renshaw, Josh Brown, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (C), Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Brisbane Heat (HEA) Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Colin Munro, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells

All-rounders: James Bazley, Matt Renshaw, Nic Maddinson, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Akeal Hossain, Kane Richardson, Thomas Rogers

Captain: Aaron Finch

Vice-Captain: Kane Richardson