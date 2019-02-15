हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Seb Gotch

Melbourne Stars batsman Seb Gotch confident yet cautious ahead of BBL|08 final

The 25-year-old cricketer smashed a six to help his side emerge victorious, after the Stars needed three runs from eight deliveries against the Hurricanes.  

Melbourne Stars batsman Seb Gotch confident yet cautious ahead of BBL|08 final
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

Melbourne Stars batsman Seb Gotch has expressed his confidence with regard to the side's chances of lifting their maiden KFC BBL title, following a six-wicket win in the semifinal against Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday.

"It feels like we've got everything in order and we're very clear with our plans," cricket.com.au quoted Gotch as saying.    

The 25-year-old cricketer smashed a six to help his side emerge victorious, after the Stars needed three runs from eight deliveries against the Hurricanes.  

"I don't hit many sixes so anything that clears the rope is always a positive. It was a lovely wicket and a short boundary so I thought I could get one away," said Gotch.

At the same time, the 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman termed the T20 format as a 'strange' game, citing the need to be cautious at every stage.    

"But Twenty20 is such a strange game ... you can be playing well and come up against a team that does some extraordinary things."

"Whilst we can be confident that we're doing all the right things we still need to be really particular in how we play and match up against a certain team," he added. 

Tags:
Seb GotchMelbourne StarsHobart HurricanesT20
Next
Story

India squad for ODIs,T20Is against Australia announced; KL Rahul returns to side

Must Watch

PT1M55S

5W1H: India withdraws ''Most Favoured Nation" status from Pakistan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close