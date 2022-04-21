Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are currently reeling at 9th place on the IPL 2022 points table so far. They were dealt another blow as New Zealand opener Devon Conway has now left the T20 league to get married to fiancé Kim ahead of IPL’s ‘El Clasico’ clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday (April 21).

Conway has left for South Africa for the wedding and will rejoin the CSK team ahead of their next match against Punjab Kings on Monday (April 25). However, CSK team including former captain MS Dhoni enjoyed a rollicking pre-wedding bash at the team hotel in Mumbai.

CSK shared clips from Conway’s pre-wedding celebrations, while announcing that he will be tying the knot with Kim soon. “Devonum Deviyum! Happy Whistles for the soon-to-be's! Wishing all the best to Kim & Conway for a beautiful life forever!” the franchise wrote on Twitter.

Watch Devon Conway’s pre-wedding celebration here…

Conway and other members of CSK were seen attending the ceremony in the traditional attire from Tamil Nadu. Dwayne Bravo and a few other members also shook a leg on the dance floor during the celebrations as well.

Conway made his IPL debut for CSK in the opening game of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He was dismissed for 3 and hasn’t featured in IPL 2022 since then. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa have been doing the opening job for Ravindra Jadeja’s side.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has attributed Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return to form to taking his time to sort out his batting and also ‘respecting the (playing) conditions’.

Gaikwad was the highest run-getter in CSK`s winning campaign last year, scoring a mind-boggling 635 runs in 16 matches. He beat then-CSK team-mate Faf du Plessis by just two runs to wear the Orange Cap in 2021. But this year, the 25-year-old had been struggling for form with CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja saying that everyone in the side needs to give him ‘good confidence’.

Against Gujarat Titans in the previous game at the MCA Stadium on April 17, Gaikwad hit a 48-ball 73 to emerge the highest scorer for his side, and while CSK lost the thrilling contest by three wickets on the penultimate ball of the match, Gaikwad`s return to form was the talking point.

“I think he took his time. If you see his innings, he batted cautiously against (Mohd) Shami at the start. The first big shot he played was in the fourth over, he took his time, respected the conditions. He looked more solid. And then after that when he came into the groove, we saw the old Ruturaj. That’s been his pattern. Once he gets going, now you can probably see him scoring consistently. Good to see him come to form,” Jaffer was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo website.

