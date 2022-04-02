MI vs RR: Jos Buttler smashes season's first 100 and fans cannot keep calm

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler smashed his way to another IPL hundred in the game against Mumbai Indians.
He set the mood for the things to come by hitting 26 runs off one over.
Fans reacted as the first ton of IPL 2022 was hit by Buttler, check reactions below:
Jos Buttler #staraikelungal
— Ranjith MIR (@ranjith_mir) April 2, 2022
#Josbuttler playing like a bosss....
One thing is sure mumbai can't win the title with this bowling line up...somehow they need to add #Fabienalen in their playing XI just to get some variety in bowling lineup#RRvsMI #MIvsRR #thampi
— SACHIN TENDULKAR (@tendulkar099) April 2, 2022
Jos Buttler so far today:
vs Bumrah & Mills: 13 runs, 18 balls, 72 strike rate
vs others: 70 runs, 34 balls, 205 strike rate#IPL2022 #MIvRR
— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 2, 2022
Buttler just love to tame MI #josbuttler #HallaBol
— Mohamed Aafaque (@aafaqtwts) April 2, 2022