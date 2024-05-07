MI vs SRH IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Happy To Slam T20 Ton After A long Time, Says It Was 'Need Of The Hour' As T20 World Cup 2024 Nears

After playing a match-winning knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday, Mumbai Indians' (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav said he has done this after a long time. Suryakumar played an unbeaten 102-run knock from 51 balls at a strike rate of 200. He hammered 12 fours and 6 sixes. His stupendous knock helped MI clinch a seven-wicket win over the Hyderbad-based franchise at the Wankhede Stadium.

While speaking after the match, Suryakumar pointed out that he has fielded for 20 overs and batted for 18 overs so there's no need to worry about his injury. "I have done this after a long time. I fielded for 20 overs and batted for 18 overs, only tired (nothing else to worry about.) I feel it was the need of the hour for me. I went out to bat, needed someone to bat till the end. When the ball stopped seaming, I played all my shots that I practice in the nets. I feel the intent would have been the same, I would have definitely played in the same pattern," Suryakumar said.

Recapping the match, MI won the toss and elected to field first. SRH lost wickets at regular intervals from the beginning and it was knocks from Travis Head (48 in 30 balls, with seven fours and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (35* in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) that took SRH to 173/8 in their 20 overs.

In the run chase, MI lost their top order early and was reeling at 31/3. It was then that Suryakumar (102* in 51 balls with 12 fours and six sixes) and Tilak Varma (37* in 32 balls, with six fours) launched a counter attack which guided MI to a win with 16 balls left.

Suryakumar took home the 'Player of the Match' honour. MI is at the ninth spot with four wins and eight losses, giving them eight points. SRH is at fourth with six wins, five losses and 12 points.