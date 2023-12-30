Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has stirred the cricket world with his recent comments on India's cricket team, terming them as one of the most underachieving sports teams globally. Despite possessing immense talent and abundant resources, India's recent performances have left Vaughan questioning their ability to clinch major trophies. In the aftermath of India's recent loss to South Africa in the Boxing Day Test, Vaughan expressed his concerns about the team's consistent underperformance. Despite winning 10 consecutive matches in the lead-up to the World Cup final against Australia, India fell short when it mattered the most, and Vaughan believes this lack of success is a recurring theme for the team.

Michael Vaughan said, "India haven't won much in recent times. They are an underachieving side. They don't win anything. When was the last time they won something? With all the talent they have, all the skill-set". (FOX). pic.twitter.com/Fpzg7RSvrk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2023

Missed Opportunities in Global Events

India's journey in limited-overs global events has been marked by near misses. Since their ICC Trophy triumph in 2013 under MS Dhoni's captaincy, the team has reached the semi-finals of various tournaments seven times. However, they have failed to secure a major trophy, including the World Test Championship finals in 2021 and 2023.

Vaughan's Candid Critique

During a Fox Sports panel discussion, Vaughan openly questioned the team's achievements, asking former Australian batsman Mark Waugh, "Do you think, in terms of cricket, India are one of the most underachieving sports teams in the world?" Vaughan highlighted India's two Test series wins in Australia but emphasized the team's absence in crucial World Cup and T20 World Cup matches.

India's Response

While India has displayed brilliance in Test cricket, winning series in Australia, the lack of success in limited-overs formats remains a concern. Vaughan believes that India, with its wealth of talent and resources, should have achieved much more than they have in recent years.