MI's bowling coach reveals why Mumbai is not winning matches in IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond believes the bowling unit leaking 20-plus runs in over can be one of the main reasons why MI have failed to register their first win of the tournament.

The five-time champions MI have played three matches so far and faced defeat in all three of them. However, in those defeats also, there were moments where MI were in the commanding seat until a batting cameo took the game away.

MI bowling coach pointed out some reasons why the Rohit Sharma-led side have not won a game so far.

"It's been a real mixed bag from us I suppose from a bowling unit," Bond said.

"You look at the last game; the first ten overs were fantastic. We had a couple of overs that got away from us. It’s been a little bit of a pattern for us, that we’ve done some really good stuff, we’ve taken out a number of the big players exactly how we thought we would – but when the game’s been in the balance, we’ve gone for some overs of 20-plus. And when you go for overs of 20-plus, then you end up losing matches," he added.

Next fixture up for MI is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday (April 9). The Faf du Plessis-led side is in good form after losing their opening contest vs Punjab Kings (PBKS). Since then they have bounced back and have defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).