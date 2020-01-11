Misbah-ul-Haq opposes four-day Test, says it can end players' career

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has opposed the idea of reducing Test matches to four-day affairs, saying that it can result in career-threatening injuries to players--especially to bowlers.

In a bid to free up a hectic international calendar and reduce player workload, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to discuss the idea of reducing the longest format of the game to four days in the next round of its meetings in Dubai from March 27 to 31.

Warning cricket administrators against tinkering too much with the purest format of the game, Misbah believes that four-day Test matches, especially in Asian countries, could lead to more drawn matches.

“There is no clarity around four-day Tests right now. We don’t know whether there will be 90 overs or 96 overs in a day. Maybe there will 110 overs to compensate for the fifth day. If you look at Test matches in Pakistan, it’s already difficult to complete 90 overs in a day as our season is in winter when the light fades early. As a result, there is a chance of overs getting wasted, which can lead to teams getting in a negative mindset as they might play for a draw," the Express Tribune quoted Misbah as saying.

The 45-year-old stressed that a minimum of five days are required to get maximum results and make the most of the lost overs in case of rains.

“People want to see results in a Test match, so you need five days to get maximum results in Test cricket. Even if it rains, you have time to cover the lost overs in five-day Test,” he added.

Giving out another reason to oppose the four-day Test, the former Pakistan cricketer said that increasing the number of overs in a day can lead to career-threatening injuries to bowlers.

“If you increase overs in a day in four-day Test, then it will be very difficult on players. Most teams play with only four bowlers. So the workload on bowlers will increase as they will have to bowl more overs in a day, which can lead to injury. A pacer who bowls around 150 kp/h, would not be able to maintain the same intensity as his speed will be compromised," Misbah said.

Misbah also cited the example of his last match and argued that the interest of the spectators will dip from the longest format of the game if it turns into a four-day affair.

“Four-day Test will not allow the same wear and tear on the pitch as five-day Test. The fifth day in a Test has a different beauty. The thrill of the Test going into the last day makes it interesting. Even my last Test match against West Indies went into the fifth day and was decided in the last few overs, which made it a memorable match," he said.

Earlier, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Glenn McGrath, Ricky Ponting had all raised objection to the proposed idea of four-day Test match.